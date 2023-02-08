Industries

OFM's 5K-a-Day competition: Listen, enter, play, win!

8 Feb 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
2023 is showtime on OFM! This means glitz, glam and, as always, fun and games that make our listeners win...big time!
OFM's 5K-a-Day competition: Listen, enter, play, win!

We, along with participating advertisers, are giving our loyal listeners the chance to win R5,000 a day from 13 February to 10 March 2023.

The participating advertisers are:

  • Afrihost
  • Pannar
  • Beefmaster
  • CTU Training
  • Cembrick
  • Coopers Environmental Science
  • Hinterland and Hinterland Fuels
  • The Arrie Nel Pharmacy Group
  • Nashua Free State, Northern Cape & Lesotho
  • Honey Attorneys

Each weekday, one lucky entrant will play live on air and answer five questions, worth R1,000 each.

Yes, R5,000 in cash could be won just by keeping your ears peeled for each week’s featured commercials!

The selected entrant will be quizzed on air about each commercial.

To stand a chance to win each week, listeners must listen to the five featured commercials that can be found online at ofm.co.za and then fill in the entry form.

According to Anchen Lintvelt, OFM sales manager, working on such a fun project with these ten loyal advertisers is truly a privilege.

"It's an innovative way to inform our listeners a little more about who and what these advertisers are and the wonderful businesses they run. The more you listen to their commercials on OFM's website, the better your chances of winning will be. And who can't do with R5,000 each day!"

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
