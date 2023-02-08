Microsoft launches new AI search engine 'more powerful than ChatGPT'

Microsoft says it has brought together search, browsing and chat into one unified experience users can invoke from anywhere on the web, delivering:

The new Bing gives an improved version of the familiar search experience, providing more relevant results for simple things like sports scores, stock prices and weather, along with a new sidebar that shows more comprehensive answers if you want them.

Bing reviews results from across the web to find and summarise the answer you’re looking for. For example, you can get detailed instructions for how to substitute eggs for another ingredient in a cake you are baking right at that moment, without scrolling through multiple results.

For more complex searches – such as for planning a detailed trip itinerary or researching what TV to buy – the new Bing offers new, interactive chat. The chat experience empowers you to refine your search until you get the complete answer you are looking for by asking for more details, clarity and ideas – with links available so you can immediately act on your decisions.

There are times when you need more than an answer – you need inspiration. The new Bing can generate content to help you. The new Bing also cites all its sources, so you’re able to see links to the web content it references.

Microsoft has also updated the Edge browser with new AI capabilities and a new look, and added two new functionalities: chat and compose.

Microsoft says the new Bing experience is a culmination of four 'technical breakthroughs':