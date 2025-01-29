ICT Cybersecurity
    The hidden dangers of the agentic era of AI assistants

    By Zaheer Ebrahim
    4 Feb 2025
    4 Feb 2025
    AI assistants have significantly advanced in the past few years. Initially designed to perform tasks such as setting reminders and playing music, these AI-driven software systems have evolved into sophisticated conversational agents using advanced large language models like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. These modern digital assistants (DAs) demonstrate the ability to understand and respond to natural language queries with notable accuracy and context sensitivity.
    The hidden dangers of the agentic era of AI assistants

    However, as these advanced helpers become more sophisticated, the security risks become more complex.

    The South African AI market is booming, with projections indicating a market volume of $4bn by 2030.

    This rapid expansion is fueled not only by the increased adoption of AI across various sectors – such as finance, healthcare, and retail, where businesses are leveraging AI assistants to enhance efficiency, customer service, and operational precision – but also by the growing popularity of AI tools among everyday consumers.

    It is imperative for both developers and users to be proactive and vigilant in addressing emerging threats, ensuring that the benefits of AI are not overshadowed by potential vulnerabilities.

    New and insidious threats

    As DAs become increasingly integrated into daily life and interconnected with various devices and services, they become attractive targets for malicious actors.

    These intelligent companions now handle a vast array of tasks, from managing personal schedules and driving workflow efficiencies to enhancing customer interactions.

    Their integration into enterprise environments makes their security paramount.

    Continuous interaction with DAs generates enormous amounts of personal data, including names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and even sensitive health information.

    This data is essential for providing personalised and proactive assistance. However, it also raises significant privacy concerns.

    Unauthorised access or misuse of this data can lead to severe consequences, making robust data protection measures crucial.

    Encryption of sensitive data, both at rest and in transit, is a fundamental security measure that needs to be prioritised.

    Custom skills: As AI assistants become more advanced, they bring new risks. One example is malicious "custom skills" that seem legitimate but actually contain harmful functions.

    In this context, "skills" refer to specific features or abilities that can be added to AI assistants to enhance their functionality, similar to apps on smartphones.

    These rogue skills can manipulate the assistant's responses to provide false information.

    This highlights the need for careful review and monitoring of all custom skills to ensure they are safe and trustworthy.

    Social engineering and spear phishing: Social engineering can be executed through DAs, where attackers manipulate the output generated by these assistants to deceive users.

    For instance, a DA might be instructed to relay a seemingly legitimate message from a trusted source, leading users to take harmful actions.

    This threat is particularly concerning as DAs take on more sophisticated tasks, such as managing user finances.

    The potential consequences of a successful attack in this domain are significant, highlighting the need for rigorous verification processes and user education.

    Semantic SEO abuse: As digital assistants rely more on semantic understanding to deliver information – wherein they comprehend the meaning and context behind user queries – attackers exploit this by injecting misleading content.

    This type of abuse, known as semantic SEO abuse, manipulates the DA's results to present harmful or deceptive content.

    Advanced filtering and verification mechanisms are essential to detect and prevent such manipulation, ensuring that DAs deliver accurate and reliable information.

    Agent abuse: Agent abuse occurs when attackers exploit DA interaction APIs rather than directly manipulating the DA itself.

    By feeding deceptive data into the system through these APIs, attackers can influence the DA's recommendations, leading users to trust and act on harmful advice.

    Ensuring the integrity of the APIs and implementing robust validation mechanisms are critical steps in mitigating this risk.

    The steps to protect yourself

    To address these digital assistant-based threats, it is essential for both developers and users to be able to recognise the types of personally identifiable information collected by DAs and collaborate to promote a culture of security awareness, responsible behaviour, and best practices.

    Understanding these categories can then also help DA developers create more effective data protection measures, ensuring user-sensitive information remains secure.

    A holistic approach incorporating multiple layers of defence is key.

    Robust authentication mechanisms, such as OAuth, can ensure user identity verification and safeguard against unauthorised access.

    Encrypting sensitive data at various levels – at rest, in transit, and within the DA's internal memory – protects user information from malicious actors.

    Proactive approach

    Employing advanced threat detection techniques, utilising machine learning algorithms, and behavioural analysis can proactively defend against evolving cyber threats.

    Continuous monitoring and anomaly detection can trigger alerts and responses to mitigate potential risks.

    And finally, educating users about the dangers of uncritical trust in AI-driven interactions is crucial in enhancing overall security.

    As AI assistants in South Africa grow, so do the security risks.

    These intelligent helpers enhance daily life and customer experiences but introduce new vulnerabilities.

    By staying vigilant and implementing strong security measures, we can enjoy the benefits of AI assistants while protecting against threats.

    Trend Micro, digital assistants, AI, ChatGPT, Gemini
    About Zaheer Ebrahim

    Zaheer Ebrahim is Trend Micro’s solutions architect for the Middle East and Africa
