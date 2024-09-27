Introducing MarhabaGPT - like ChatGPT but for Muslims

Touted as the "first AI built for Muslims", MarhabaGPT has been launched via the App Store to offer a ChatGPT-like service, but provides answers grounded in Islamic teachings.

While most AI models come from a Western perspective — sometimes providing answers to questions such as “How many genders are there?” or “Who is God?” that may conflict with Islamic beliefs — MarhabaGPT stays true to Muslim traditions.

As artificial intelligence becomes a vital tool for everyone, both Muslims and non-Muslims deserve access to cutting-edge technology. MarhabaGPT delivers exactly that — an AI as advanced and sophisticated as ChatGPT, but with a unique focus: where relevant, its answers reflect Islamic teachings and culture.

Why MarhabaGPT matters

Ibrahim Mohammed, spokesperson for MarhabaGPT, explains: "AI is for everyone, and we respect the incredible advancements made by platforms like ChatGPT. However, we saw a gap. As Muslims, we wanted access to this powerful technology, but we needed it to reflect our faith and values. That’s why we launched MarhabaGPT — so our Muslim brothers and sisters can benefit from AI that serves them, while still being accessible to anyone who values these perspectives."

MarhabaGPT is said to offer the same advanced technology as the world’s top AIs, but with culturally and religiously respectful answers — tailored specifically for the global Muslim community.

How MarhabaGPT stands out

MarhabaGPT was built with the needs of Muslims in mind, offering:

World-Class AI technology: Speed, accuracy, and intelligence, but with answers that reflect Islamic values.



Cultural sensitivity: No matter the question, MarhabaGPT provides a response that resonates with your faith and culture.

Everyone should experience AI — Muslim or not

MarhabaGPT isn’t just for Muslims. It’s for anyone who wants to experience AI with a focus on Islamic values. By combining advanced technology with faith-driven responses, MarhabaGPT offers a unique experience that benefits people from all walks of life.

MarhabaGPT is available for free download in the App Store, with the Android version coming soon.