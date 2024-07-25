Google's vision for AI in action depends on the prompt

In a detailed discussion with African media, Yvette Baez, Google’s business strategist for AI, shared the company’s vision for artificial intelligence (AI). Her insights were drawn from her keynote address at Google's Accelerate in AI Action event held at the Century City Hotel, where she drew attention to the tangible benefits of AI for businesses and society. "Our goal is to demystify AI and showcase its tangible benefits for businesses and society," she said.

This expanding access mission was the driving force behind the two-day event that drew attendees from across Africa, including Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, to learn from Google's AI experts and explore the latest advancements in AI technology.

"AI is not just a futuristic concept; it's here and now, making a difference in our daily lives," Baez explained as she introduced the "WINS" framework – words, images, numbers, and sounds – to illustrate how AI can be integrated into everyday activities, urging attendees to explore AI's capabilities both personally and professionally.

Baez was also not short on examples of AI in action, showcasing how AI can enhance business strategies, improve customer engagement, and drive innovation.

"From predictive to generative AI, we are seeing incredible success stories from brands and marketers that are adopting these technologies," she noted.

In a personal anecdote, she described using Google's AI tool, Gemini, to plan a seamless and personalised travel itinerary in Cape Town to explore the Stellenbosch Winelands and the city’s cultural history

AI to the rescue

Addressing AI's impact on critical sectors like healthcare and disaster management, Baez highlighted significant advancements.

"AI is revolutionising healthcare by accelerating drug discovery and improving patient outcomes," she explained.

She cited Google's Climate AI project as an example of AI's predictive capabilities in disaster management, which helps governments and communities prepare for natural disasters like floods.

AI is also core to Google’s SME support strategy, with Baez responding to inquiries about the search giant’s efforts to help these businesses integrate AI and improve their search engine optimisation (SEO).

"We're committed to empowering SMEs with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed," she assured.

Gemini in the classroom

In response to questions from Bizcommunity about Google's assistance to university researchers in adopting AI, Baez highlighted the organic uptake of AI in education.

"Educators are being forced to adopt AI whether they like it or not," she said.

Baez recounted a university professor's innovative approach to grading, where the prompt used in AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini is valued more than the response, indicating a deep understanding of the subject matter.

Baez's insights align with Google's broader vision for AI, which aims to leverage technology for positive change.

Google's strategic focus includes advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through AI, as outlined by Dr James Manyika, Google Research’s senior vice president, in a related presentation.

This vision encompasses AI's role in healthcare, education, environmental sustainability, and disaster management, emphasising AI's broad applicability and potential to address global challenges.

Democratic access

As AI continues to evolve, Google says it remains committed to democratising access to AI and ensuring its benefits reach everyone.

Although these benefits seem limited to the wider adoption of Gemini, there is a lot of work happening at the data centre level to reduce the cost of computing.

Through initiatives like its AI research centre in Ghana and collaborations with various organisations, Google is promoting using AI for social good.

Yvette Baez’s visit to Cape Town is another step toward promoting AI adoption as a tool for positive change, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable development.