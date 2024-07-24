ICT Cybersecurity
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaRed Ribbon CommunicationsBET SoftwareDatabase360RocketseedQuickEasy SoftwareIrvine PartnersPnetHOSTAFRICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Cybersecurity News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    CrowdStrike CEO gives assurances after outage

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    24 Jul 2024
    24 Jul 2024
    According to CrowdStrike's preliminary Post Incident Review (PIR), last Friday’s major outage stemmed from a Rapid Response Content update that caused a memory error, leading to the Windows crashes. The defective Falcon content update that caused Windows systems running sensor version 7.11 and above to crash didn’t affect Mac and Linux systems. CrowdStrike claims that the problem was quickly identified and fixed within an hour and 18 minutes.
    The global Microsoft outage was caused by a CrowdStrike update glitch. Source: NASA/Unsplash
    The global Microsoft outage was caused by a CrowdStrike update glitch. Source: NASA/Unsplash

    CrowdStrike's CEO, George Kurtz, issued an apology and assurance to customers and partners.

    "I want to sincerely apologise directly to all of you for the outage," said Kurtz in a statement.

    "All of CrowdStrike understands the gravity and impact of the situation. We quickly identified the issue and deployed a fix allowing us to focus diligently on restoring customer systems as our highest priority."

    The defect was traced back to a bug in the Content Validator, which allowed problematic content data to pass validation and be deployed into production.

    This caused an unexpected exception that the system could not gracefully handle, leading to the crashes.

    No cyberattack

    Kurtz was quick to assure the public that the outage was not a cyberattack and that there was no impact on the protection capabilities of the Falcon platform systems.

    "CrowdStrike is operating normally, and this issue does not affect our Falcon platform systems. There is no impact to any protection if the Falcon sensor is installed. Falcon Complete and Falcon OverWatch services are not disrupted," he stated.

    In response to the incident, CrowdStrike is implementing several measures to prevent future occurrences.

    These include enhancing Rapid Response Content testing, including local developer testing, stress testing, and stability testing.

    They’ll also be adding additional validation checks to the Content Validator and implementing a staggered deployment strategy for Rapid Response Content updates.

    Better customer controls

    CrowdStrike will also be providing customers with greater control over content updates and offering detailed release notes.

    Kurtz assured that the company is committed to full transparency and will release a comprehensive Root Cause Analysis once the investigation is complete.

    "Nothing is more important to me than the trust and confidence that our customers and partners have put into CrowdStrike.”

    “As we resolve this incident, you have my commitment to provide full transparency on how this occurred and steps we’re taking to prevent anything like this from happening again," he concluded.

    Read more: Cybersecurity, Microsoft, Lindsey Schutters, CrowdStrike
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity



    Related

    The role of culture in business: A lesson from the CrowdStrike incident
    Red Ribbon CommunicationsThe role of culture in business: A lesson from the CrowdStrike incident
    1 day
    President Cyril Ramaphosa is leaning hard on infrastructure as the route to SA's prosperity.
    Ramaphosa puts infrastructure at centre of GNU
     1 day
    Anglo American Platinum interim results show more headwinds in the PGM market
    Amplats posts mixed results as local job cuts loom
     1 day
    Jon Kornik, CEO of Plentify
    Plentify secures funding to expand internationally
     1 day
    Source: LinkedIn.
    CrowdStrike disruption: Clients' personal data secure, Capitec reports
     2 days
    Minister Solomon Malatsi has been busy laying the foundation for ICT policy reform
    Malatsi’s digital vision for SA blends DA and ANC ideals
     2 days
    The Continental Energy Investment Forum 2024 brought together the Africa Energy Colloquium.
    African energy ministers call for more collaboration
     19 Jul 2024
    Ellies built its business alongside the DStv boom. Source: Gemma Redondo/Unsplash
    Ellies ends journey from pioneering electronics giant to business failure
     19 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz