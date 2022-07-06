New podcast aimed at empowering Mzansi's youth launches

Deutsche Welle (DW), Jacaranda FM, and East Coast Radio partner for Africa's first international broadcaster collaboration

An exciting new podcast focused on self-discovery for South African youth launched today on all major platforms.

Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio will host the first-of-its-kind podcast and provide access to the inspirational audio series – ‘Don’t hold back – say it loud’ - for as many of Mzansi’s youth as possible.

Deutsche Welle invested in more than 20 hours of in-depth interviews with South African youth, employing a user-centred approach to addresses their most concerning needs. From battling debts and suffering gender-based violence, to toxic relationships and fighting depression, this youth podcast covers real-world topics that matter to Mzansi’s youth.

“The data collected to produce the podcast really highlighted that urban South African youth often feel isolated in their issues. ‘Don’t hold back – say it loud’ was crafted as an audio companion to help Mzansi’s youth find their own path, but with real-world anecdotes and advice that they can put into practice every month,” says Deirdre King, Managing Director at Jacaranda FM.

“The target audience interviews revealed a youth demographic and psychographic that all marketers could be creating solutions for” adds King.

‘Don’t hold back – say it loud’ targets urban youth aged 20-35 who are usually the breakout star of the family (first to be University educated). These youth feel a lot of pressure from their families who live in rural communities to start a successful career and want to learn how to develop their careers and personalities whilst dealing with the pressures of their studies. Many under 35-year-olds are already listening to podcasts to start their day with positive energy as they battle anxiety and depression with little or no access to professional help.

“Kagiso Media (Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio), with its very successful and sophisticated media offerings, is an ideal partner for a digital partnership. As a long-time correspondent, South Africa has become a second home for me, so I am particularly pleased to start the first ever joint podcast in Africa right here - in Mzansi, where the pulse is ticking,” comments Claus Stäcker, Director of Deutsche Welle’s African Programmes.

The new Podcast will be presented by well-known health activist - Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba as she creates a safe space to discuss contentious and taboo issues that matter to young South Africans. Episodes seek to inspire and encourage listeners through personal stories of the guests, who share their stories of overcoming adversity, and in so doing – empower listeners under 35-years-old to do the same.

In the series, Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba talks to notable South African thought-leaders, activists, and influencers on controversial topics that have a personal connection to each guest, either through their profession or their experience.

“Having Kagiso Media as our partner was not a coincidence. They are a renowned media house in South Africa, they are near to our users, and have a great deal of knowledge and experience in podcasting. This was confirmed during the conceptualisation of the project and during the prototyping of the podcast. It is an amazing experience that I am grateful for. It has been a learning experience for me and my team working with Kagiso Media teams – Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio. We are confident that working with Kagiso as equal partners can only make both of us successful,” comments Asumpta Lattus, Head of Deutsche Welle’s English for Africa Department.

Format

The format is relaxed but the content is Gucci and informative. If you think ‘Gucci’ was a reference to Italian fashion label – this podcast probably isn’t for you :). Guests are asked to bring a special snack to the studio to share with Nozibele. The food has a special significance to the guest who shares this with Nozibele as she starts to unpack the topic of the podcast episode. Each episode also features a fun rapid-fire question session where the guest has 10 seconds to answer set questions from Nozibele as she gets to know them better.

“This international podcast collaboration is a first of its kind on African soil, and we are so honoured to be Deutsche Welle’s production and distribution partner in Africa. It’s also really exciting to present the youth with an audio companion, backed by data, and produced with the utmost care,” adds King.

'Don’t hold back – say it loud’ is both an audio and video production. In the launch month, episode 1 and 2 will be released on 6 and 13 July respectively. Thereafter a new episode will drop every month until season one concludes in March 2023.

To listen join here, or visit any of your favourite podcast platforms and search Don’t hold back – say it loud.

Topics to expect

“How I used sport to overcome my battles with depression” with Patience Ramavhale (activist and sports coach)



“I optimised my life by banishing my drinking habit” with Clive Vanderwagen (coach and mentor)



How do we make good financial choices with Bronson Friedman (financial guru)



How I fought back against gender-based violence with Lonalinamandla Bawuti (anti- GBV activist)

Co-production of Kagiso Media (Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio) & Deutsche Welle and is the first international broadcaster collaboration on African soil



The Podcast is hosted at Jacaranda FM studios in Midrand, Johannesburg



Urban South Africans aged 20 to 35 are the target audience for the podcast



Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba, the well-known YouTuber and health activist hosts season one



Subjects are diverse and include gender-based violence, finance, mental health, depression, and toxic relationships to name a few



Language: English



Length: 20-30 mins each episode; the first season has 10 episodes



Rhythm of publication: monthly on all podcast platforms

South African presenter Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is famous for her HIV/Aids activism and YouTube channel. After her own diagnosis with HIV in 2013, Nozibele made it her mission to hold open conversations about her journey living with HIV.

Now a published author and respected authority on the subject, the 31-year-old’s work was named as one of the web’s Top 15 HIV YouTube channels.

With her direct, engaging, and empathetic hosting style, she is the perfect fit to address taboo topics - and to say: Don't hold back!



