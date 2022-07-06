Flagship business incubator announces 10 beneficiaries

Nedbank, along with Primedia Broadcasting's talk radio stations 702 and CapeTalk, have announced the latest winners in South Africa's longest-running business mentorship programme.

Business Ignite 2022 Cape Town winners Business Ignite 2022 Johannesburg winners

This flagship partnership has helped over 200 South African small businesses reach new heights over the past decade. This year, the campaign focused on businesses applying new technologies with sustainability in mind.

"This year’s competition is particularly special, as we are celebrating our decade-long partnership with 702 and CapeTalk on this often life-changing initiative," said Alan Shannon, Nedbank's executive of client engagement for private clients and small business services.

"At Nedbank, we understand the challenges faced by small-business owners and believe that Business Ignite will provide them with the tools to thrive in a constantly changing world, so that they are empowered to create new markets and sustainable businesses that will continue to boost the South African economy. Congratulations to all the winners; you have done remarkably well with your businesses," Shannon concluded.

From Gauteng and the Western Cape, a total of 10 businesses will each receive a business package to the value of R210,000, which includes cash, radio advertising airtime, a social media toolkit and a business incubation package from business growth expert, Matsi Modise, of Furaha Holdings.

The 10 winning businesses are:

Johannesburg



Crismo



KTO Digital



Boomba



Green Pool Procurement and Sandton Pools



Gencode Software Consulting

Me&B



Reefer Shoes



Contour Enviro Group



Happy Hounds



Think Camp

"The real-world learnings from campaigns like these are invaluable – both for recipients and listeners. South Africa needs entrepreneurs in all industries to drive the economy forward, and a knowledge-share content campaign of this nature gets people thinking in the right direction – the actual where, what and how to start and run a business," says Mzo Jojwana, 702 station manager.

"This year's theme allowed a wide variety of interesting businesses to be showcased. Innovation and adaptability in business are critical – these businesses showed how innovative thinking gives a business the edge. We look forward to hearing from them on CapeTalk and 702 over the next couple of months," Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager, added.

Find out more about the finalists and their businesses at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and by following #BusinessIgnite.



