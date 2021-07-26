Radio Company news South Africa

Primedia Broadcasting appoints Lindile Xoko as chief revenue officer

26 Jul 2021
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting, home to market leading audio brands 947, 702, KFM 94.5 and CapeTalk as well as to Eyewitness News, today announced that Lindile Xoko, an accomplished business accelerator with experience in developing and executing growth objectives across multiple markets, will be joining the group as chief revenue officer effective 20 September 2021.
Lindile Xoko
Primedia Broadcasting has put in place a long-term strategy to drive growth using digital platforms and assets to expand its audience base and reach, providing distinct opportunities for advertisers to reach an enriched, highly segmented set of audiences. Primedia Broadcasting will continue to offer compelling content and experiences to audiences across existing and new platforms. These strategies are purpose-built to ensure that the company provides its advertisers with market-leading engagement opportunities and superior response rates.

Primedia Broadcasting chairperson Geraint Crwys-Williams says, “Lindile’s appointment comes at an important time in the evolution of the business as we continue to offer our advertisers increasingly targeted opportunities to enhance their brands and drive growth.  As we reimagine the power of radio and simultaneously diversify into other exciting spaces, I am delighted to welcome Lindile to the Primedia Broadcasting team to lead our advertiser-centric strategies.”

Xoko brings with him vast experience in building thriving sales teams delivering impressive top line growth in difficult conditions. Prior to taking on the role of CRO at Primedia Broadcasting, he led sales and marketing at Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron. Throughout his career, including Cisco, MTN and Gijima, Xoko has consistently achieved a high level of data-driven strategic decision-making that ensured he and his teams secured sustainable competitive advantage for the business units he led.

Lindile Xoko comments: "I am thrilled to be joining Primedia Broadcasting as the organisation moves towards enhanced digitisation.  The data derived from a focused terrestrial and digital strategy creates significant advantages for us all, and I believe that we have a unique opportunity to harness insights to better inform pivotal strategic decisions, drive business planning and further advance the portfolio of the strongest commercial radio advertiser propositions in the country.  Primedia Broadcasting has an exceptional history of innovation, and I am delighted to be a part of its next growth story.”

Mzo Jojwana steps up to take on 702 station manager role

Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager, as Thabisile Mbete pursues a new career direction outside radio...

Issued by Primedia Broadcasting 14 Jul 2021


About Primedia Group

Primedia, established in 1994, has a broad portfolio of broadcasting and out-of-home assets, covering a wide range of advertising opportunities including radio stations, out-of-home and retail media.

The Primedia Group is owned by the Mineworkers’ Investment Company (MIC), Ethos, the FirstRand Group and the Old Mutual Group (Old Mutual Private Equity and Old Mutual Specialised Finance) who are our major shareholders.

In addition to South Africa, Primedia currently has an established presence in several key African markets, including Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Mozambique, Swaziland, Lesotho, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.  Primedia is a proud Level 1 B-BBEE contributor.

About Primedia Broadcasting

Primedia Broadcasting is the home of premium media platforms 947, 702, KFM and CapeTalk; and award-winning national news brand EWN. With such a powerful portfolio of assets, Primedia Broadcasting is able to meaningfully connect with a diverse range of South Africans across more platforms, more often. We adapt our broadcast mandate to address the needs of a diverse audience base, focusing on delivering unparalleled access to informed content that educates and engages people and communities.

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
