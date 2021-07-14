Mzo Jojwana steps up to take on 702 station manager role

TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively.ByEmily Stander
Thabisile Mbete leaves to pursue new career direction.
702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. Jojwana, a 702 alumni, came back to the station in 2020 as programme manager, to boost its talk radio programming capabilities.
Mbete’s total time with Primedia Broadcasting and 702 spans just under two decades. As station manager at 702, she has been a firm hand on the wheel successfully steering the station through a dynamically evolving broadcast media landscape and increasingly challenging waters. She oversaw the 702 station rebrand in September 2020, including 702’s adoption and embedding of a new tagline, ‘Let’s walk the talk’. Under her stewardship, the station heralded in new voices that highlighted 702’s commitment to this position, giving listeners a platform as the station ‘walked the talk’ alongside them.
Thabisile Mbete, 702 station manager, says: “I am delighted to have played my part in such an important transition in 702’s history. What we have built together over the last few years is a testament to the commitment and vision of our team, and I believe the lineup we have curated has set 702 on a strong, upward trajectory. I know that I pass on the reins of a solid broadcast proposition to Mzo, and this leaves me confident to take the space I need to reflect on my next move. I am grateful for my time at 702 and will be taking the important lessons I have learnt from my role as station manager with me.”
Thabilise Mbete started her 702 career as the executive producer for the John Robbie Show, where she also served as part of 702's management team. When she rejoined Primedia some years later, she was appointed content editor at Primedia Broadcasting. In 2016, Mbete was promoted to 702 station manager, a role she has fulfilled for five years.
Geraint Crwys-Williams, group chief business officer and chairperson of Primedia Broadcasting, comments: “Thabisile has been central to the 702 we have built today. We have valued her insights and contributions, both in terms of programming and in how she has managed her team’s development. Thabisile will be with the station until the end of August 2021, and we know that while she focuses on her handover to Mzo, we will also have the opportunity to recognise her more formally as an indelible part of the 702 family.
I am delighted at Mzo’s appointment and look forward to him leading 702 into the future. He is a recognised industry innovator who has already made important contributions as we worked to shape the new 702 talk radio proposition.”
Mzo Jojwana’s first day as 702 station manager will be 1 September 2021.
