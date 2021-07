Mzo Jojwana steps up to take on 702 station manager role

Thabisile Mbete leaves to pursue new career direction.

Thabisile Mbete

About 702:

702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. Jojwana, a 702 alumni, came back to the station in 2020 as programme manager, to boost its talk radio programming capabilities.Mbete's total time with Primedia Broadcasting and 702 spans just under two decades. As station manager at 702, she has been a firm hand on the wheel successfully steering the station through a dynamically evolving broadcast media landscape and increasingly challenging waters. She oversaw the 702 station rebrand in September 2020, including 702's adoption and embedding of a new tagline, 'Let's walk the talk'. Under her stewardship, the station heralded in new voices that highlighted 702's commitment to this position, giving listeners a platform as the station 'walked the talk' alongside them.Thabisile Mbete, 702 station manager, says:Thabilise Mbete started her 702 career as the executive producer for the, where she also served as part of 702's management team. When she rejoined Primedia some years later, she was appointed content editor at Primedia Broadcasting. In 2016, Mbete was promoted to 702 station manager, a role she has fulfilled for five years.Geraint Crwys-Williams, group chief business officer and chairperson of Primedia Broadcasting, comments:Mzo Jojwana's first day as 702 station manager will be 1 September 2021.