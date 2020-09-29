Walk The Talk with 702

A new day, a new dawn. Today, 702 unveiled the station's refreshed positioning and logo on-air with Bongani Bingwa (Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa on 702).
South Africa’s largest commercial talk radio station has been gearing up for a big refresh following a series of lineup changes and the addition of new shows. The reinvigorated on-air product has been highlighted through the brand’s emotive media campaign and the introduction of a new strapline, ‘Let’s Walk The Talk’, along with a new logo the station’s boldly telling listeners that it’s ready for a new era of working with them - one that inspires change in their communities.
“At the beginning of the year, our dedicated in-house research and insights department launched a series of focus groups as well as an in-depth listener survey with over 4,000 respondents. The panel was honest and clear - they told us what they wanted from 702, and we listened. All the changes to our look and feel, both on-air over the last few months and through our brand CI, has been led by and for our audience,’ said Geraint Crwys-Williams, chairman and acting CEO, Primedia Broadcasting.
Crwys-Williams added: “It’s time to walk the talk and deliver on our audiences’ expectations - they want our help to drive change in their lives and to inspire them with stories about positive change. They want us to be more open and accessible; to have conversations about what’s important in their lives and in their communities. As we embark on the next leg of our journey, we invite our listeners in Gauteng and those streaming online from around South Africa and around the world, to walk the talk with us. Together we will embark on a new relationship, where through joining a conversation, we not only make great radio - but radio with a continued impact that positively benefits South African society.”
702’s 360° marketing campaign featuring PR, outdoor, a digital engagement strategy and key partnerships was seeded into the market through a soft launch early in September. This phase of the campaign kicked off on 17 September with a teaser billboard campaign in Johannesburg challenging convention under the headline #LetsWalkTheTalk. The reveal phase of the campaign features the station’s all-star lineup and a call-to-action for listeners to tune into key show features with ‘walking the talk’ being the key philosophy underpinning 702’s programming approach.
Listeners can look forward to a continual physical manifestation of 702’s Walk The Talk positioning in the coming months. These engagements will be revealed on-air and through targeted listener experiences and community-driven campaigns. 702 will bravely be making sense of the news, bringing all sides of the story and producing meaningful radio that delivers positive outcomes for 702 audiences and South African society at large.
702 – still your favourite talk radio station with new voices, new features and a new approach:
- Africa Melane: 5am – 6am
- Bongani Bingwa: 6am – 9am
- Clement Manyathela: 9am – 12pm
- Mandy Wiener: 12pm – 1pm
- Azania Mosaka: 1pm – 3pm
- John Perlman: 3pm – 6pm
- Bruce Whitfield: 6pm – 8pm
Visit www.702.co.za
for latest 702 news and updates.About 702:
702 Is the biggest talk radio station in the country. The station targets SEM eight to 10 listeners between the ages of 35–55 and boasts talent that is confident, forthright and knowledgeable. 702 delivers shows that engage listeners through insightful conversation and fearless debate, whilst also providing an escape to kick back and enjoy a soulful mix of music on the weekend. Our spirited talk shows are never dull and often contentious, with seasoned presenters fearlessly shining the light on some of the country’s most pressing issues and using their voices as instruments of change.
Visit 702 online at www.702.co.za