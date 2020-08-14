Afternoon Drive presenter Joanne Joseph bids farewell to 702

Talk radio station 702, part of Primedia Broadcasting's portfolio of radio stations, announced that the station will be bidding farewell to well-known radio presenter Joanne Joseph on 28 August 2020. Joseph currently hosts The Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph from 3pm-6pm, Monday to Friday.

Joseph joined 702 in May 2018, returning to her radio roots after a number of years hosting TV news shows with the SABC and eNCA. Over the past two decades, she has anchored several high-profile live broadcasts, most notably the live coverage of Nelson Mandela's passing and Thabo Mbeki's inauguration. Joseph has also used her media platform to raise awareness for causes close to her heart, including engaging the Minister of Justice to prioritise abuse cases and expedite interventions that safeguard society's most vulnerable.Commenting on her journey at 702, Joseph said:Thabisile Mbete, station manager at 702, adds:702 will announce Joanne's replacement in due course.comments Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.