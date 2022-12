Following a break of exactly three years, three days and 23 hours, the Eat Out Restaurant Awards returned on Sunday, 20 November, with Woolworths as the headline sponsor.

South Africa’s talented chefs and their teams gathered with celebs and foodies to celebrate the resilience of the restaurant industry and to raise a glass to the newly announced Eat Out stars and special awards winners for 2022.

This is how the celebrations unfolded:



View the winners on the Eat Out website.

Owned by New Media, Eat Out is SA’s definitive restaurant guide.