Western Cape Tourism, Hospitality and Chef Expo 2023

False Bay TVET College and the South African Culinary and Hospitality Educators Forum (SACHEF) will be jointly hosting a remarkable Tourism, Hospitality and Chef Expo at the False Bay TVET College, Muizenberg campus on 17 and 18 August 2023.

This event presents a unique opportunity for all stakeholders in the culinary and hospitality industry to come together, fostering valuable connections and networking opportunities.

Event schedule

Thursday, 17 August 2023:

We will kickstart the event with a Careers Exhibition specially designed for students enrolled for a qualification in tourism, hospitality and chef/culinary and their lecturers, introducing them to the exciting possibilities within our industry.

Friday, 18 August 2023:

This day will be action-packed with a range of thrilling competitions for students, including the Semi-finals for the Hasty Tasty Stir Fry competition, another engaging Cookery Skills competitions, and exciting F&B Service Skills competitions.

The WorldSkills Regional competition in Restaurant service will also be open to the public on this day. There will also be various demonstrations during the day. High school students interested to further their studies in Hospitality and Tourism and the public will be invited on this day.

Additionally, we have arranged informative Mini Seminars tailored to meet the interests of cooks, chefs, F&B ambassadors, students, and their esteemed lecturers.

Participation details



To exhibit on the 17th and 18th, we offer two stand options:





Executive stand: R1,000 (includes two tables with two chairs)



Standard stand: R500 (includes a table with one chair)

As an exhibitor, we kindly request you to donate a prize with a minimum value of R250. These prizes will be used for the various competitions held on 18 August, contributing to the thrill and excitement of the day.

Entrance to the event on both days is free, making it an accessible and inclusive gathering for everyone interested in the culinary and hospitality sectors.

Should you wish to book an exhibition stand, please complete the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/qg7yfGeSka no later than 11 August 2023 to secure your spot.

We eagerly await your participation in this grand event, where we can collectively celebrate and promote the excellence of South Africa's culinary and hospitality industry.

Sincerely,

Committee organisers