Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingThe Publicity WorkshopDMASAMachine_LumicoOFM RadioBizcommunity.comGagasi FMTDMCYou FMMegaVision MediaDStv Media SalesEast Coast RadioMeltwaterRand ShowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Machine_ wins gold at the MMA Smarties Awards

3 Apr 2023
Issued by: Machine_
The MMA Smarties Awards honour the most effective modern marketing in South Africa. Machine_ took home a gold as well as four silver awards at the ceremony on 30 March.
Machine_ wins gold at the MMA Smarties Awards

The MMA is a global marketing organisation which hosts a local awards ceremony to celebrate effective creative work showcased in South Africa. Machine_ entered two bodies of work for clients Ucook and Heineken into six categories at this year’s Smarties. Five of these converted to finalists. And all five finalists converted to wins!

“It was a great night for Machine_ and our brave clients,” says Cape Town executive creative director, Jabulani Sigege. Machine_ won three silvers for Marketing Impact – Brand Experience; Impact Media – Social Media Marketing; and Purpose-Driven Marketing – Diversity and Inclusion for the Heineken All-Invitational campaign.

An additional silver was awarded to the Ucook campaign 'Xhosa-fying Halloween' for Purpose Driven Marketing – Pendoring Multilingual Marketing Efficiency Award. And we took home gold for Impact Media – Influencer Marketing.

“This gold means a lot because it’s a piece of work conceptualised and written purely in isiXhosa. It really shows the impact of using insights that are unshakably true to the people you are talking to,” says Sigege.

Watch the Ucook case study video:



NextOptions
Machine_
Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
Read more: Heineken, Jabulani Sigege, UCOOK, Machine_

Related

Source:
R40bn Heineken-Distell merger gets the green light10 Mar 2023
Image supplied. The IAB SA Bookmark Awards’ jury chairs have been announced
The IAB SA Bookmark Awards' 2023 jury chairs announced3 Mar 2023
Distell workers down tools and picket
Distell workers down tools and picket8 Feb 2023
Machine_ shortlisted for best work in Africa at Andy's
Machine_Machine_ shortlisted for best work in Africa at Andy's18 Jan 2023
Heineken South Africa launches S'fika Sonke - an innovative road safety campaign
Heineken South AfricaHeineken South Africa launches S'fika Sonke - an innovative road safety campaign22 Dec 2022
Another year of growth and award wins for Machine_
Machine_Another year of growth and award wins for Machine_19 Dec 2022
Machine_ wins multiple awards for Sanlam at SA Publication Forum Awards
Machine_Machine_ wins multiple awards for Sanlam at SA Publication Forum Awards1 Dec 2022
Global Entrepreneurship Week: Heineken South Africa Green Seeds programme growing
Heineken South AfricaGlobal Entrepreneurship Week: Heineken South Africa Green Seeds programme growing23 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz