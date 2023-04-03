Machine_ wins gold at the MMA Smarties Awards

The MMA Smarties Awards honour the most effective modern marketing in South Africa. Machine_ took home a gold as well as four silver awards at the ceremony on 30 March.

The MMA is a global marketing organisation which hosts a local awards ceremony to celebrate effective creative work showcased in South Africa. Machine_ entered two bodies of work for clients Ucook and Heineken into six categories at this year’s Smarties. Five of these converted to finalists. And all five finalists converted to wins!

“It was a great night for Machine_ and our brave clients,” says Cape Town executive creative director, Jabulani Sigege. Machine_ won three silvers for Marketing Impact – Brand Experience; Impact Media – Social Media Marketing; and Purpose-Driven Marketing – Diversity and Inclusion for the Heineken All-Invitational campaign.

An additional silver was awarded to the Ucook campaign 'Xhosa-fying Halloween' for Purpose Driven Marketing – Pendoring Multilingual Marketing Efficiency Award. And we took home gold for Impact Media – Influencer Marketing.

“This gold means a lot because it’s a piece of work conceptualised and written purely in isiXhosa. It really shows the impact of using insights that are unshakably true to the people you are talking to,” says Sigege.

Watch the Ucook case study video:

