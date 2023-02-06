New Media bags 14 international awards in 2022

New Media has had one of its best award seasons on record, with the South African content marketing agency winning big in New York and London.

Eight gongs at The Content Council Pearl Awards in New York in late December brought New Media’s tally of international award wins in 2022 to 14, including 10 golds.

The Pearl Awards wins were:

Content Director of the Year: Kate Wilson ( Woolworths TASTE )



) Gold for Best Overall Content Program: Woolworths TASTE



Gold for Best Print Experience B2C: Woolworths TASTE



Gold for Best Use of Influencer Strategy: Woolworths TASTE



Gold for Best Use of Photography: VISI



Silver for Best Cover: Woolworths TASTE



Silver for Most Effective Food & Beverage: Food24 & Rhodes Quality



Bronze for Best Use of Video: Mediclinic

Wilson’s gold for Content Director of the Year followed her winning silver for Editor of the Year at the International Content Marketing Awards in London earlier in the month.

Woolworths TASTE

New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “The TASTE team had an extraordinary showing at the Pearl Awards, which is testament to the passion and professionalism with which they approach their craft. TASTE won golds in four of the five categories they entered and a silver for the other one. It’s the best the team has ever done at the Pearls. I am very proud of them, and of our Mediclinic, VISI and Food24 teams, who also notched remarkable results. Superb work all round!”

New Media-owned brand VISI

In September, New Media triumphed at The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards, also in New York. Woolworths TASTE took home gold for Best Video and Overall Art Direction in Content Marketing. Meanwhile, New Media-owned brand Leading Architecture + Design won gold for best B2B Redesign and long-standing New Media creative director Mark Serra trumped all international competition in the consumer category to win the special recognition Art Director of the Year award – for his work as creative director on New Media-owned VISI.

McCain Family Cookbook brought to you by Food24

In August, New Media and in-house digital solutions agency Swipe iX won gold for Best Use of Technology as Part of a Content Marketing Program at the Content Marketing Awards in New York. This was the second major international award for the McCain Family Cookbook brought to you by Food24, a first-of-its-kind cookbook print-on-demand platform. (The same project won gold for Best Use of Innovative Technology at the 2021 UK-based International Content Marketing Awards.)

Lamb concludes: “It’s official: New Media and Swipe iX are where internationally award-winning content strategists, editors, art directors and videographers collaborate with the best software developers and UX specialists in South Africa. Together, we tell the stories that matter most on platforms people love to use. Our Purple People excelled throughout 2022 – not only in producing work recognised globally by competition judges, but in being there for our clients and adding real value to their customers’ lives.”