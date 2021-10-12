Industries

    Ogilvy's winning weeks

    12 Oct 2021
    Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
    The re-energised Ogilvy management team, under the partnership of Vicki Buys (managing director, Cape Town) and Camilla Clerke (executive creative director, Cape Town) have brought home two wins in two weeks.
    Having just been awarded the Bridgestone business through a rigorous tender process, Sara Didiza – head of marketing, Bridgestone South Africa “As Bridgestone embarks on a refreshed brand positioning, driven by an ongoing evolution of our offering beyond tyres and diversified products to include advanced mobility and solutions, we are excited to entrust our market-leading brands across a variety of consumer and commercial markets to Ogilvy, and look forward to kicking off our relationship together”.

    This win comes a few days after being awarded the BP Convenience Summer Promotion after a three-way pitch for this project. “There is a revitalised energy in our business around getting back to our entrepreneurial roots and embracing the energy of a scrappy upstart with the creative legacy and experience that Ogilvy, and our blue chip brands brings to the table.” Buys continues by saying “in this climate agility, passion, insight and excellence in creativity are what is going to make an impact.”

    “We believe that this is the start of many impactful things to come”, says Clerke, “not just in adding to our impressive client roster but in terms of the opportunity to create more outstanding work that works.”

    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

