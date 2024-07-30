Ogilvy South Africa’s current executive creative director, Camilla Clerke, will move from Cape Town to London to take up the role of Ogilvy global creative lead for Unilever.

Source: © Luum Awards Luum Awaeds Camilla Clerke announced as Ogilvy global creative lead for Unilever

The move was announced in Campaign Live.

Clerke became Ogilvy SA’s executive creative director (ECD) in 2021 as part of a renewed strategy and reorganisation of the Cape Town business.

Clerke has worked in roles at Metropolitan Republic, HelloComputer and HelloFCB+.

Besides winning several local and international awards both locally and overseas, she has been a jury member on local awards juries as well international ones, including the recent 2024 Cannes where she judged the Outdoor category.

She was named among Creativepool’s top 100 Creative Industry Influencers of 2020.