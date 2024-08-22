Ogilvy SA announced regional Creative Agency of The Year at The One Show 2024

Ogilvy South Africa has been recognised as the most creative agency in the Middle East and Africa region, at the 2024 One Show Awards. Ogilvy led by winning eight out of the nine total awards won by agencies across the region.

Volkswagen’s Blind Spot campaign picked up five awards, showcasing the agency's innovative approach across various categories, including: Experiential Brand Installations, Immersive Brand Installations, Experiential Art Direction, Out of Home Design and Out of Home Brand Innovation.

The work highlights the life-saving potential of VW’s IQ. DRIVE, a range of electronic safety features designed to make drivers aware of objects in their vehicle’s blind spots. Addressing South Africa’s high road fatality rates whilst also helping create in-market brand distinction for Volkswagen South Africa. Using ambient design and innovative creativity, the campaign raised awareness of the new safety features available and encouraged safer driving.

Bridget Harpour, head of marketing at Volkswagen South Africa, commented on the recognition: “We are extremely proud of this achievement and commend Ogilvy, our lead creative agency, for creating this impactful and award-winning piece of communication. More importantly that our message about road safety awareness is being noticed by South Africans. We are in a road safety crisis with one of the highest road fatality rates in the world. Many of these accidents involve objects in the blind spot of vehicles. Volkswagen Blind Spot Monitor is one of many innovative features in the IQ.DRIVE safety system which we believe can save lives on the road. To bring this to light, we launched a campaign that people never saw coming, ‘The Blind Spot’. Volkswagen remains dedicated to creating a safer journey for all by raising road safety awareness, and by this, improving brand sentiment.”

In addition, AB InBev’s Castle Lager Bread of the Nation initiative won three awards for its innovative and purpose-driven marketing approach to social good. Understanding AB InBev’s key business goals, Ogilvy conceptualised “Bread of the Nation,” aimed at helping nourish the country by transforming spent grain from Castle Lager’s brewing process into a high-energy, nutritious bread for communities in need across South Africa. By working closely with South African Breweries from the outset, Ogilvy leveraged residual ingredients to address food insecurity, reduce waste, and create a meaningful, lasting impact in local communities.

Vaughan Croeser, vice president marketing at the South African Breweries expands: “We are delighted that we won this prestigious international accolade. ‘The Bread of the Nation’ platform eloquently gives expression to our belief that beer is natural, local and inclusive, which guides how we are working to fulfil our vision of creating a future with more cheers by integrating sustainability, responsibility and purpose into our business strategy and actions. Our commitment to improve the communities we are a part of remains unwavering. We are proud to lead the way to that future and to be a next-generation business today. This accolade assures us that we are on the right path and emboldens us to work even harder and with a renewed determination.”

Vicki Buys, MD of Ogilvy in Cape Town adds: "These awards are a powerful affirmation of the remarkable work our team is doing. We’re proud to lead the charge in creating work that has real impact and drives meaningful change in a country we love so much."

Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa CEO, concludes: “We’re incredibly proud to start the year with such prestigious international recognition. Innovation and creativity are at the heart of everything we do and we firmly believe in the transformative power of creativity, to solve real-world problems. Especially to create long term impact in communities where it matters most.”



