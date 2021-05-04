CSI Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The World Health Organisation partnered with Ogilvy | Social.Lab South Africa to launch 'Vaccines Bring Us Closer' global campaign

4 May 2021
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy Worldwide and Ogilvy | Social.Lab South Africa joined forces with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to celebrate World Immunisation Week.

World Immunisation Week brings together a diverse coalition of partners to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

Immunisation saves millions of lives every year and is widely recognised as one of the world’s most successful health interventions. Yet, there are still nearly 20 million children in the world today who are not getting the vaccines they need, and many miss out on vital vaccines during adolescence, adulthood and into old age.

This year's theme, ‘Vaccines Bring Us Closer’, aims to tell the story of how vaccines bring us closer to good health and wellbeing for everyone around the world.

As part of the 2021 campaign, WHO, together with Ogilvy partners in South Africa, the UK and in the USA, have created a campaign to increase trust and confidence around vaccines, including routine immunisation, and investment, to remove barriers to access.

Ogilvy Social.Lab South Africa was tasked to develop a total of 270+ assets for the campaign, giving it a bold and impactful visual identity in the healthcare sector.


“We worked with our team to create something simple, eye catching, bold and social first, using a vibrant palette of colours that represent the diversity in the world around us. We managed to pull together hundreds of assets in multiple languages, combining forces from our offices around the globe,” says Martin Magner, creative director at Ogilvy Social.Lab South Africa.

Magner adds: “Our campaign visuals aimed to capture the full spectrum of people and occasions we all know and love. We wanted to tap into the emotional connections of the world and the importance of vaccination in bringing us closer together. This is truly a remarkable team effort by all individuals involved.”

As part of the campaign, interactive social posts have been developed to encourage online engagement, and for audiences to share their hopes for the future. The campaign is now planned to be rolled out globally.

Christophe Chantraine, managing director at Ogilvy Social.Lab South Africa: “This year’s campaign aims to build solidarity in vaccination as a public good that saves lives and protects health.

“Vaccines themselves continue to advance, bringing us closer to a world free from the likes of TB and cervical cancer, and ending suffering from childhood diseases. Through our ideation process we wanted to come up with a solution that is optimistic. Whilst vaccines are not the silver bullet to the world’s problems, it’s a step forward towards a happier and healthier global community,” Chantraine concluded.

Since 2019, Ogilvy | Social.Lab South Africa is positioned as Ogilvy’s global centre of excellence for content and media, working as an agile structure together with other markets and partners to deliver reliable, cost-efficient and scalable digital solutions. The work for the World Health Organisation is a prime example of leveraging South African resources and capabilities to deliver state-of-the-art work with global resonance.

World Immunisation Week was celebrated every year from 24-30 April.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.who.int/campaigns/world-immunization-week

Team credits

UK
Laura LeRoy
Ngoni Gudo
Matthew Straker-Taylor
Yolanda Davis
Sophie Novak

US
Renata Florio
Richard Hatzfeld

ZA
Martin Magner
Ane Wolmarans
Robyn Newham
Jonathan Pienaar
Matt McFarlane

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Comment

Read more: World Health Organisation, WHO, Ogilvy Worldwide, Covid-19

Related

Cornerstone InstituteThe higher education experiences of the first wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa13 minutes ago
The SpaceStationShowing appreciation with Sponsors of Brave: The Gratitude Season1 hour ago
KantarDoing good is good for business: How brand purpose can steer your sustainability journey in Africa3 hours ago
Insight SurveyWill innovation bring the fizz back to SA's carbonated soft drinks industry?1 day ago
The Publicity WorkshopTPW: Responding to turbulence with courage, agility1 day ago
Professor Abdool Karim appointed to WHO Science Council3 days ago
OpenfieldInsightopedia: Why the British and Irish Lions Tour needs fans30 Apr 2021
Jacaranda FMMornings with Mack: A new dawn at Jacaranda FM29 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz