BET Africa partners with KZN Film Commission

BET Africa and KZN Film Commission (KZNFC) have formed a partnership to bring authentic local stories to screen for audiences across Africa. The partnership highlights both organisations' continued investment in local content, bringing audiences quality programming and authentic storytelling that showcases the best of Africa's creativity and talent.

Photo by Parker Knight© from Pexels

South Africa is such a diverse country. We are spoilt for choice when it comes to talent and this partnership will authentically connect audiences to performers and shine a spotlight on KZN as a destination for film production.

This is part of BET Africa’s commitment to inspire excellence and elevate Black culture and entertainment through authentic storytelling that reflect the dreams and hopes of local filmmakers. KZNFC’s mandate is to grow and develop the film industry and position the province as a strategic partner of choice in co-productions and be a formidable content hub on the continent.“We truly value the collaboration with the KZN Film Commission as it enables us to continuously deliver on our commitment to local content and talent. At the same time, create a space that connects both performers and their audience in a more meaningful way which is truly reflective of South Africa’s rich heritage and cultural diversity,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International Peer Lead.BET Africa and KZNFC’s collaboration aims to position powerful diverse storytelling within the industry by bringing proudly African content to the rest of the world. Strategic partnerships, such as this, create a positive impact within the media industry.“The partnership with BET Africa is in line with KZNFC’s strategic goal of telling KZN stories and enabling the content to reach a broad audience in the country and across the continent. We look forward to seeing the Seven Deadly Sins series on our screens which will profile not only KZN stories, but the locations and the skill of the cast and crew that are resident in the province,” said Carol Coetzee the CEO of the KZN Film Commission.