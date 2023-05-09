The wait is over. Registrations for MIP Africa are now live!

Registration for MIP Africa is now live.

MIP Africa offers a unique experience of pre-scheduled one-to-one matchmaking that guarantees meetings between content creatives, producers and buyers as well as sellers to support programmes, sales and co-production partnerships. It’s a thrilling opportunity to unwrap your freshest film and television content for African and global viewers. Deals are made through a magical mix of networking events and various business opportunities from morning until night, all against the backdrop of the host city of Cape Town.

The content programme aims to empower African filmmakers, address representation, both on and off screen, and inspire creativity. At MIP Africa, we know that telling African stories is essential for promoting diversity, inclusion, and understanding in a global society and we believe that your experience and expertise would be a valuable addition to our programme.

“The 2022 edition of MIP Africa cemented the market’s role in helping to growth and develop the African film and television industry. This year, MIP Africa will continue to provide a platform for African filmmakers to showcase their work, attract investment in the industry, encourage networking and collaboration, celebrate African culture, and promote African voices on a global stage,” says Martin Hiller, Portfolio director: Fame Week Africa.

Here are just a few reasons why you should attend MIP Africa:

Connect with industry professionals: MIP Africa provides an excellent opportunity to connect with industry professionals from across the African continent and beyond. Attendees can network with fellow producers, distributors, and buyers, and explore potential business opportunities.



Learn from experts: The event will feature a variety of workshops and panel discussions led by experts in the television and content industry. Attendees can learn about the latest trends and technologies in the field, and gain valuable insights into the industry.



Showcase your work: MIP Africa provides an opportunity for content producers to showcase their work to a wide audience of potential buyers and distributors. This is a great way to get exposure for your content and potentially secure distribution deals.



Discover new content: MIP Africa is an excellent opportunity to discover new and exciting content from across Africa and around the world. Attendees can explore new television programs and content, and gain a better understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

Still need convincing?

A series of exciting networking events will take place alongside MIP Africa. These events will provide attendees with unparalleled opportunities to connect, collaborate and celebrate the African entertainment industry.

"These networking events are designed to bring the African entertainment industry together, and we are thrilled to be hosting them at MIP Africa," says Hiller. "From the glamour of the FAMEous Party to the celebration of Nollywood Night and the empowering Women in Entertainment Breakfast, there is something for everyone at MIP Africa.”

And, that is just the tip of the iceberg. "We are thrilled to have Multichoice on board as the Super Sponsor for Fame Week Africa. Their commitment to the African entertainment industry is unparalleled, and we look forward to working with them to make this year's event a huge success," says Hiller.

He adds: "We are also excited to welcome Netflix, TikTok, and Canada as our Guest Country to MIP Africa. Their involvement highlights the growing importance of the African entertainment industry on the global stage, and we can't wait to see the opportunities that arise as a result."

Register now

MIP Africa is the premier event for the African television, film and content industry, providing a platform for content producers, distributors, and buyers to connect, network, and make deals.

Register now to secure your spot and take advantage of this incredible opportunity to connect, learn, and make deals.

Missed last year, or just want to relive the magic, click here and here.

Stay connected and up to date

For more information about Fame Week Africa, visit www.fameweekafrica.com.

