    Stars set to explode onto the stage at Galaxy KDay

    3 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    Top local stars are set to explode onto the stage at Galaxy KDay, the Cape's favourite outdoor music festival and one of the biggest live music events in South Africa. Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.
    Stars set to explode onto the stage at Galaxy KDay

    Festivalgoers can circle Saturday, 4 March, on the 2023 calendar for the event once again taking place at the iconic Meerendal Estate. The line-up includes top artists and festival stalwarts Mi Casa, Emo Adams and Jimmy Nevis and welcomes to the stage the likes of Will Linley and Nasty C as well as breakout singer Anica Kiana.

    Galaxy KDay will eclipse its predecessors thanks to the partnership between Kfm 94.5 and Samsung, known for its bold, innovative, and futuristic products.

    “Collaborating with Samsung has invigorated our flagship music event. This partnership enables us to feature a stellar bill of local artists and put on an incredible show. We are going to give festivalgoers an unforgettable experience. It’s the Cape’s biggest music festival and Galaxy KDay will be bigger and better than ever before,” says Kfm 94.5 station manager, Stephen Werner.

    Vice president of mobile experience at Samsung South Africa, Justin Hume, agrees and says it makes perfect sense for them to be involved with the event.

    “There is a direct relationship between music and our phones, they are about lifestyles. This partnership is evidence that innovation and music can bring our society together. We value our clients and want them to fully embrace KDay while they flex with the Samsung Galaxy mobile devices. When music and the Samsung mobile experience come together, the world becomes more exciting,” says Hume.

    Ticket sales are now open with tickets available through Ticketpro. Stay tuned to Kfm 94.5 for Galaxy KDay updates, ticket giveaways as well as the chance to win out-of-this-world Samsung prizes.

    #GalaxyKDay

    Galaxy KDay ticket prices:

    General Access (13+) R350.00
    Chill Zone (18+) R650.00
    Kids (2 to 12 years old) R160.00

    Galaxy KDay artist line-up:

    Mi Casa
    Youngsta CPT
    Will Linley
    Nasty C
    Emo Adams
    Jimmy Nevis
    DJs Fizz and Shai-A
    Anica Kiana

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Read more: Samsung, Kfm, Primedia Broadcasting, Emo Adams, Jimmy Nevis, Justin Hume, Stephen Werner, Will Linley

