Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Topco MediaJoe PublicVicinity MediaBoomtownMediaHeads 360Irvine PartnersWunderman ThompsonSHAREit GroupFCB JoburgThe Media KrateBroad MediaHavas JohannesburgOgilvy South AfricaV5 DigitalSmoke Customer IntelligenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Web Developer/Designer Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Cape Town
  • Activation Account and Project Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing and Events Manager Cape Town
  • Conference Producer/Project Manager Sandton
  • Exhibition/Conference and Events Operations Manager - French Speaking Cape Town
  • Event Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Designer Johannesburg
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Luxury Vacation Concierge - Virtual Position Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Private and public organisations are proud to be part of the Standard Bank Top Women Conference

    14 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Topco Media
    South Africa's longest-running gender-empowering conference is set to take place on 12-13 October 2022.
    Private and public organisations are proud to be part of the Standard Bank Top Women Conference

    The Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference aims to bring together global thought-leaders and experts to offer inspiration, practical solutions, networks and support to more than 10,000 women entrepreneurs in Africa.

    This two full-day immersive conference will feature multiple breakaway sessions, live Q&A sessions, remote meetups, and access to fast-track networking sessions for top women and women-led companies — amplifying both individual and company successes in diversity and inclusion.

    Private and public institutions continue to show commitment to promoting gender equality and becoming change-makers in the country. Here are the event sponsors, the topics and the panel discussions to look forward to:

    Standard Bank

    Women and finance: Enabling women’s economic empowerment
    The power of mentorship | Why empowering her actually empowers me

    Uber

    Women in tech as a driver for growth in emerging economies

    Netstar: Inclusive transformation | The impact of women leaders on workplace culture

    Cipla: Top women in Stem

    South African Local Government Association (SALGA): Leading by example | Why local government should transform to enable participation of women in leadership

    Sibanye Stillwater: Fostering a culture of inclusivity and practical solutions to holding organisations accountable for gender balanced leadership

    Exxaro: Digging deep | Advancement of women in leadership in male-dominated industries

    Coca-Cola: Refreshing perspectives | CCBSA reaffirms commitment to transformation and women empowerment

    Coega Development Corporation (CDC): Ubuntu | A conscious leadership virtue that equips and empowers women entrepreneurs so they take control of their being and create results from within for impact, influence and innovation

    Blue Label Telecoms: Transforming the landscape of engagement and empowering women | Employee centricity and engagement

    Industrial Development Corporation (IDC): Investing in women | Gender parity at the centre of economic recovery

    MSC Cruise: The evolution of empowering women in the workplace.

    Head of Communications for Uber South Africa, Mpho Sebelebele, said they are proud to be part of the conference: “We are proud to be partnering alongside the Standard Bank Top Women Conference as it aligns with our values of driving positive change that is meaningful and empowering. We continue to make a genuine, long-term commitment to tackling the issue of women’s safety while also making it possible for female-led business owners to grow their businesses through the platform. Together we can drive conversations for change.”

    Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher thanked the sponsors for being part of this event and part of the change in our society: “During the Covid-19 pandemic and in times of massive social changes, we often looked for our true north of truth, and traditionally our truth has come from government and the media, but an overwhelming shift occurred during Covid-19 where truth, trust, and hope came from business for many people in our society.

    “It is for this reason that we’re honoured to have the case studies, stories of success around change and driving gender empowerment; these organisations are bastions of that change and we’re honoured to have them as our partners and celebrate their contribution to this massive and impactful, social driving cause.”

    Register to attend the conference here: http://topco.co.za/standardbank-topwomen2022/.

    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

    Related

    The Standard Bank Top Women and Wipro Limited celebrate a partnership for the 2021 virtual conference
    Topco MediaThe Standard Bank Top Women and Wipro Limited celebrate a partnership for the 2021 virtual conference22 Oct 2021
    A fruitful partnership between the KZN Convention Bureau and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference
    Topco MediaA fruitful partnership between the KZN Convention Bureau and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference14 Oct 2021
    South Africa's Top Women Conference dives into 2021, the post-pandemic gender empowerment agenda
    Topco MediaSouth Africa's Top Women Conference dives into 2021, the post-pandemic gender empowerment agenda13 Oct 2021
    A fruitful partnership between merSETA and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference
    Topco MediaA fruitful partnership between merSETA and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference11 Oct 2021
    A fruitful partnership between Implats and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference
    Topco MediaA fruitful partnership between Implats and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference25 Aug 2021
    A fruitful partnership between Netstar and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference
    Topco MediaA fruitful partnership between Netstar and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference24 Aug 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz