Private and public organisations are proud to be part of the Standard Bank Top Women Conference

South Africa's longest-running gender-empowering conference is set to take place on 12-13 October 2022.

The Standard Bank Top Women Virtual Conference aims to bring together global thought-leaders and experts to offer inspiration, practical solutions, networks and support to more than 10,000 women entrepreneurs in Africa.

This two full-day immersive conference will feature multiple breakaway sessions, live Q&A sessions, remote meetups, and access to fast-track networking sessions for top women and women-led companies — amplifying both individual and company successes in diversity and inclusion.

Private and public institutions continue to show commitment to promoting gender equality and becoming change-makers in the country. Here are the event sponsors, the topics and the panel discussions to look forward to:

Standard Bank

Women and finance: Enabling women’s economic empowerment

The power of mentorship | Why empowering her actually empowers me

Uber

Women in tech as a driver for growth in emerging economies

Netstar: Inclusive transformation | The impact of women leaders on workplace culture

Cipla: Top women in Stem

South African Local Government Association (SALGA): Leading by example | Why local government should transform to enable participation of women in leadership

Sibanye Stillwater: Fostering a culture of inclusivity and practical solutions to holding organisations accountable for gender balanced leadership

Exxaro: Digging deep | Advancement of women in leadership in male-dominated industries

Coca-Cola: Refreshing perspectives | CCBSA reaffirms commitment to transformation and women empowerment

Coega Development Corporation (CDC): Ubuntu | A conscious leadership virtue that equips and empowers women entrepreneurs so they take control of their being and create results from within for impact, influence and innovation

Blue Label Telecoms: Transforming the landscape of engagement and empowering women | Employee centricity and engagement

Industrial Development Corporation (IDC): Investing in women | Gender parity at the centre of economic recovery

MSC Cruise: The evolution of empowering women in the workplace.

Head of Communications for Uber South Africa, Mpho Sebelebele, said they are proud to be part of the conference: “We are proud to be partnering alongside the Standard Bank Top Women Conference as it aligns with our values of driving positive change that is meaningful and empowering. We continue to make a genuine, long-term commitment to tackling the issue of women’s safety while also making it possible for female-led business owners to grow their businesses through the platform. Together we can drive conversations for change.”

Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher thanked the sponsors for being part of this event and part of the change in our society: “During the Covid-19 pandemic and in times of massive social changes, we often looked for our true north of truth, and traditionally our truth has come from government and the media, but an overwhelming shift occurred during Covid-19 where truth, trust, and hope came from business for many people in our society.

“It is for this reason that we’re honoured to have the case studies, stories of success around change and driving gender empowerment; these organisations are bastions of that change and we’re honoured to have them as our partners and celebrate their contribution to this massive and impactful, social driving cause.”

Register to attend the conference here: http://topco.co.za/standardbank-topwomen2022/.



