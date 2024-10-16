Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024: The event for networking, inspiration and professional growth

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024, a prestigious event renowned for celebrating and advancing women in leadership, is set to return for its ninth edition on 25 to 26 November at The Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Scheduled as a hallmark of excellence and innovation, this year’s conference will bring together a diverse and influential lineup of women leaders and global thought leaders. This year especially, the attendance is going to be all inclusive from entrepreneurs to multinational companies, in an effort to network and get business opportunities with people on the ground.

“There are so many things that are happening in our country that are not okay but what I like here is that you hear about good stories, you hear about hope, you hear about ‘how can we elevate each other', so people leave here saying ‘wow, if that person can make it, I can make it'.” – Nene Molefi, CEO of Mandate Molefi Consultants

Attendees can look forward to insightful keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive workshops designed to inspire and equip women with the necessary tools to excel in their professional journeys. The conference will create a space for networking and collaboration, encouraging mentorship and meaningful connections among participants.

Some of the esteemed speakers include:

Honourable Minister Sisisi Tolashe , the Department of Social Development



Nardos Bekele-Thomas , CEO at The New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD)



Dr Thembisile Xulu , CEO, South African National AIDS Council (SANAC)



Lerato Molebatsi , non-executive director, South African Reserve Bank



Nomfanelo Magwentshu , senior partner, McKinsey



Margaret Hirsch , co-founder, Hirsch’s Home Stores



Claudia Conceicao , regional director, Southern Africa, International Finance Corporation (IFC)



Palesa Mokaba , head of marketing and communications Africa, Wipro



Nosizwe Dlengezele-Senyakoe , head of ENU (Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities) Wipro



Nombasa Tsengwa , CEO, Exxaro Resources



Mabo Malaza , head of learning, development and transformation, Harmony Gold



Nomalanga Makwe, founder and MD, Mosholu

Key topics include gender parity, career advancement, leadership strategies, and the emerging opportunities for women in today’s evolving professional landscape. The event will not only celebrate the achievements of women in leadership but also address the challenges that remain, providing actionable strategies for driving progress.

Some more topics of discussion include:

Empowering women across sub-Saharan Africa: Unlocking economic potential through financial freedom and entrepreneurship



The future of female entrepreneurship in Africa



Women at the helm: Redefining leadership in sustainable business models



Women at the forefront: Bridging gender and climate action for a sustainable future



Closing the digital divide: Enhancing tech access and education for African women



From passion to profession: Navigating the side hustle to full-time entrepreneur journey



Why investing in women’s health and wellbeing is good business



Women supporting women: The role of networks and mentorship in career advancement



Career-long mastery for women: Building inclusive, health-conscious, and leadership-oriented workplaces

By spotlighting trailblazing women leaders and amplifying their voices, the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2024 aims to foster change and elevate women’s representation in key decision-making roles. A platform for empowerment, the event is a must-attend for those committed to advancing women’s leadership and professional growth.

“There’s such a wonderful atmosphere and the team is so excited. Thank you for taking the initiative of putting something together that people like myself and other women really need. I think it’s a phenomenal conference.” – Miskyah Toth, CEO of Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS)

Award-winning sports broadcaster, Carol Tshabalala, returns as the official MC, and moderator and host of the conference.

This event would not be possible without the sponsors that partner up with the same mission and goal of advancing gender empowerment in South Africa and beyond:

Platinum sponsor: Standard Bank

Host city partner: Gauteng Tourism Authority

Silver partners: Merchants; MerSETA; VISA; Eskom Holdings SOC Limited; Strategic Fuel Fund

Premium digital partner: i-me.tech / Interview me LTD

Bronze partners: BP South Africa; WIPRO; Harmony Gold Mining Company; MDNTV; Exxaro Resources Limited; Mosholu; KZN Convention Bureau; SANAC

Showcase counters: Davhadumela; Hloba Clothing; TicketKore; Mancosa; Corporatemall; Kriel Occupational Health Centre; South African Airways; Biovac; Godrej Consumer Products; Bridging and Associates; Diversifi; Afrizan People Intelligence.

Big thank you to our strategic and media partners: Channel Africa, Primedia Out Of Home, Good Governance Africa, BPESA,NBI, Y, Mail & Guardian, Tractor Outdoor.

Lifestyle partners: Era by DJ Zinhle, Elizabeth Arden, HER Wine, Hada Labo, Selsun.

For more information on the event, visit topbusinesswomen.co.za and get your tickets here.



