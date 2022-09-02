The Assegais have an extended deadline date

The closing date for Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards entries for 2022 has been shifted to Wednesday, 7 September 2022.

That’s according to awards organiser the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA), which says the move has been necessitated by the enormous number of entries that were received during the latter part of August.

“There’s clearly a huge pent-up demand to take part in SA’s premier integrated and direct marketing (IDM) awards after the events of the last two years and we didn’t want arbitrary deadlines to stand in the way of the rebirth of our industry,” said David Dickens, CEO of the DMASA.

The DMASA’s internationalisation, in particular, of this year’s awards, is also a likely reason for the interest in entering the Assegais. The line-up of overseas and local judges and the collaboration this year with the Echo Awards of the US Association of National Advertising (ANA) means this is one incarnation of the Assegais that advertisers, marketers, and every other industry professional in-between will not want to miss.

Visit www.assegaiawards.co.za for details on how to enter SA’s most anticipated annual IDM awards.

The DMASA has been hosting Southern Africa’s premier IDM awards annually for the past 24 years. Entering is as simple as visiting the above URL and preparing a short submission.

Marketers across the following sectors can submit their entries: automotive; business products and services; consumer products; food and beverage; health; non-profit; publishing, media, entertainment and sports; retail; travel and hospitality; technology and communication, and utilities.

Entrants are reminded of the important fact that Gold Assegai award category winners can also elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award.



