Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Jacaranda FMDMASA3RCMotsepe AdvertisingeMediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaBizcommunity.comVicinity MediaAPO GroupHot 102.7FMHKLMGrey AfricaFCB JoburgHeineken South AfricaRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Designer Johannesburg
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Assistant Operations/Project Manager Johannesburg
  • Luxury Vacation Concierge - Virtual Position Cape Town
  • Property Service Coordinator Cape Town
  • Delegate Sales Executive Johannesburg
  • Mid-Weight Project Manager - Corporate Events Johannesburg
  • Sales Representative Johannesburg
  • Events Coordinator Cape Town
  • Graphic Designer / Video Editor Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The Assegais have an extended deadline date

    2 Sep 2022
    Issued by: DMASA
    The closing date for Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards entries for 2022 has been shifted to Wednesday, 7 September 2022.
    The Assegais have an extended deadline date

    That’s according to awards organiser the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA), which says the move has been necessitated by the enormous number of entries that were received during the latter part of August.

    “There’s clearly a huge pent-up demand to take part in SA’s premier integrated and direct marketing (IDM) awards after the events of the last two years and we didn’t want arbitrary deadlines to stand in the way of the rebirth of our industry,” said David Dickens, CEO of the DMASA.

    The DMASA’s internationalisation, in particular, of this year’s awards, is also a likely reason for the interest in entering the Assegais. The line-up of overseas and local judges and the collaboration this year with the Echo Awards of the US Association of National Advertising (ANA) means this is one incarnation of the Assegais that advertisers, marketers, and every other industry professional in-between will not want to miss.

    Visit www.assegaiawards.co.za for details on how to enter SA’s most anticipated annual IDM awards.

    The DMASA has been hosting Southern Africa’s premier IDM awards annually for the past 24 years. Entering is as simple as visiting the above URL and preparing a short submission.

    Marketers across the following sectors can submit their entries: automotive; business products and services; consumer products; food and beverage; health; non-profit; publishing, media, entertainment and sports; retail; travel and hospitality; technology and communication, and utilities.

    Entrants are reminded of the important fact that Gold Assegai award category winners can also elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award.

    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Read more: Assegai Awards, Assegai Awards, David Dickens

    Related

    Note to self: Don't forget the unforgettable Assegais
    DMASANote to self: Don't forget the unforgettable Assegais1 day ago
    Agency credentials: So much more than swagger
    DMASAAgency credentials: So much more than swagger2 days ago
    IAS Agency Credentials award once again part of the prestigious Assegai Awards for 2022
    DMASAIAS Agency Credentials award once again part of the prestigious Assegai Awards for 202219 Aug 2022
    Impressive total of 56 judges for the Assegai Awards 2022
    DMASAImpressive total of 56 judges for the Assegai Awards 202218 Aug 2022
    Assegai Awards 2022 - Get your entries in
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2022 - Get your entries in17 Aug 2022
    Entries open 30 June for an unforgettable Assegai and Echos Awards collaborative season
    DMASAEntries open 30 June for an unforgettable Assegai and Echos Awards collaborative season30 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz