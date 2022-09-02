Industries

    SA and Africa media launch journalism training academy

    2 Sep 2022
    Top South African and African industry specialists have launched Nala Academy for Media and Journalism Training, a new training academy to grow and develop the next generation of news editors, journalists and presenters, under the mentorship of expert facilitators.
    Image supplied. Top South African and African industry specialists have launched a new training academy, the Nala Academy for Media and Journalism Training
    With some of the continent's most recognisable names in news and media at its helm, the Academy aims to provide world-class and future-fit training that helps journalism (and journalists) survive and flourish in a multi-platform world.

    Crucial role of journalism

    In a world where information overload is fuelling the spread of disinformation, modern journalism’s challenge is to cut through the noise and deliver accurate, reliable news that is relevant and useful to audiences, helping citizens make informed decisions.

    Now, more than ever before, journalists have a critical role to play in restoring public trust both in media and democracy.

    “This launch is a chance for us and our team of expert facilitators to inject decades of industry knowledge, experience and passion directly into newsrooms in South Africa and across Africa, while also equipping them with the skills they need to survive and thrive in the digital world,” says Newsroom development leader and Nala Academy director, Katy Katopodis.

    Supplied. Anthony Heard (centre), gives the thumbs up on receiving his Lifetime Achiever Award from (left) Sanef chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa and (right) Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile
    Investigative journalism is a necessity

    By 28 Jun 2022

    Training offerings

    Nala Academy has also introduced new corporate training offerings, which blend traditional media and communications training with the latest knowledge on emerging platforms and a healthy dose of digital media literacy.

    “We are launching a brand-new training course called Media LIT to help citizens suss out the online media landscape, help stop the spread of ‘fake news’ and flex their critical thinking muscles, so they can think like a journalist when evaluating information,” says the academy’s head of training, Camilla Bath.

    These latest offerings equip corporates with the skills they need to thrive in a world where media literacy has become a business competency.

    The academy is already working with clients across South Africa and Africa.

