    Urban Brew Studios to market locally brewed stories at global exhibition in Cape Town

    23 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios (UBS) will be attending MIP Africa, the continent's leading exhibition for business development and networking for creative industries in Cape Town from 24 to 26 August.

    Urban Brew Studios to market locally brewed stories at global exhibition in Cape Town

    Dubbed the home of African creatives, Fame Week Africa is hosted by MIP Africa (TV/film industry) and Muziki Africa (music industry) with support from Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), and Media Entertainment Solutions Africa (Mesa). This year’s event is expected to attract 2,500 visitors, around 85 exhibitors and 300 buyers.

    MIP Africa presents an opportunity for business-to-business networking for film, television, and digital content distribution and co-production entities in sub-Saharan Africa. The overarching theme for Fame Week 2022 is ‘these are our stories, told by us, for us, and the world'.

    With a passion to promote locally grown talent and content, UBS has become a trendsetter for creative content production to all major broadcasters within South Africa and some of the global streaming giants such as Netflix.

    “We are excited to be in a space that allows us to showcase our amazing storytelling capability to Africa and the world. We look forward to engaging other industry professionals as we celebrate Africa’s creativity, innovation and talent. After all, making better stories for a better world is at the heart of what UBS has been committed to for close to three decades,” says Calvin Sefala, the CEO of UBS.

    Sefala and other members of the UBS team will be stationed at stand number D33, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the duration of the MIP Africa exhibition.

    Urban Brew Studios
    Urban Brew Studios is a leading facilities provider and a landmark of creativity for entertaining and informative content. We deliver compelling content that captivates audiences, brewing a picture perfect blend of creativity and technology from vision to viewer.
    Read more: Cape Town International Animation Festival, Calvin Sefala, MIP Africa, Media Entertainment Solutions Africa

