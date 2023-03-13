Look who's come to Kuier!

Kuier welcomes Lara Atson as our new editor from 1 April 2023.

“Kuier has made a huge contribution to the media landscape over the past 14 years. I have the greatest admiration for the magazine and for the team, who have built a remarkable platform for the community to tell their stories in a way that reflects South Africans’ everyday realities,” says Atson. “It is a great honour to take the reins and to help shape these stories that captivate, move and uplift readers.”

Kuier has recently joined Media24’s Weeklies division under Minette Ferreira, general manager of lifestyle and community news at Media24. Ferreira believes that Atson’s extensive magazine experience makes her perfectly suited to lead Kuier into the future. “Our media landscape is in constant flux and brands today require editorial leaders like Lara, who have a passion for content and who can engage with their readers and commercial partners in a meaningful manner.”

Atson has made a deep impact on the magazine world during her 15 years as a journalist and editor since graduating with a BA BPhil honours degree in journalism from Stellenbosch University. Atson joined Huisgenoot as a writer in 2009 and became assistant editor in 2017.

She has edited Huisgenoot’s popular lifestyle, celebrity and entertainment sections, along with brand extensions including a recipe and parenting magazines. In 2019, Atson stepped in as acting editor of tvplus magazine before returning to her duties at Huisgenoot.

About Kuier

Since its launch in 2009, Kuier magazine has been a publishing phenomenon, building a community of Afrikaans readers through representation. The hard-working Kuier woman leads and unites her community, and she represents that great Afrikaans gift of geselligheid. In Kuier, we celebrate her art of making every day special through our stories and exclusive interviews, as well as investigating stories that touch the heart.

For interview inquiries, please contact Lise Coetsee at moc.42aidem@eesteoc.esil.