Media24 appoints Thulani Gqirana editor of Drum

Media24 Lifestyle is delighted to announce the appointment of Thulani Gqirana as editor of Drum as the iconic brand moves forward into a digital future after the recent closure of its weekly printed edition.
Gqirana takes over Drum
on the eve of its 70th birthday and a turning point in its evolution. With experience in newspapers, magazines and digital, she’s the ideal editor to take Drum
to new heights in the digital sphere.
The 35-year-old from New Brighton in the Eastern Cape, holds a BA Hons in Journalism as well as a National Diploma in Journalism, both from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU). She has worked at various newspapers, including The Herald
and Mail & Guardian
, as parliamentary correspondent at News24
and more recently in magazines as assistant editor of Drum
and Move!
.
“We are so pleased to appoint an editor of Thulani’s calibre,” says Charlene Rolls, editorial director of Drum
. “She is attuned to the target market, has a wealth of experience and has an excellent track record of producing great journalism.”
Gqirana takes the reins from 1 September.
“When I first joined Drum
, I felt like I had just come home from a long trip and I could finally put my bags down,” Gqirana says. “I’m looking forward to being part of the team that will take this iconic brand into the future. The team that will make sure we still produce the same amount of quality work, in our digital home with many exciting projects in the pipeline.”
- Drum is part of News24’s subscription service. Visit www.drum.co.za to subscribe.
Contact: az.oc.murd@rotide
for further information.