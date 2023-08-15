Industries

15 Aug 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Business Talk sponsorships - position your company as an industry leader

Sponsoring a season of Business Talk with Michael Avery is an excellent way to position your company and its executives as industry leaders.

Contact the BusinessTech marketing team to book a season sponsorship package.

This is thanks to the incredible reach of the video podcast and the success it has enjoyed since its launch.

South Africa’s top executives have been featured as guests on the show, including:

  • Andrew Golding – chief executive of the Pam Golding Property Group
  • Dawie de Villiers – CEO of Alexforbes
  • Jacques Celliers – CEO of First National Bank
  • Lana Ross – COO of Discovery Business Insurance
  • Michael Jordaan – co-founder of Bank Zero
  • Sim Tshabalala – joint chief executive of the Standard Bank Group

Businesses such as Discovery Bank, EY, Discovery Business Insurance, EY-Parthenon, Sage, Microsoft, and Monocle have then featured as sponsors of Business Talk – receiving excellent brand reach and ROI on their marketing spend.

Sponsoring a season of Business Talk

BusinessTech’s marketing team will help your company sponsor a season of Business Talk with Michael Avery.

This includes ensuring that your branding is positioned across all episodes of the podcast and its marketing material, and that your executives feature as interview guests.

Contact the BusinessTech marketing team to book a season sponsorship package.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
