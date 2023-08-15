Industries

User satisfaction survey ranks Umbraco top CMS

15 Aug 2023
Nick DurrantBy:Nick Durrant, Issued by: Bluegrass Digital
G2, the world's leading business software review platform, recently released their latest user satisfaction ratings and Umbraco stood out against some pretty impressive competition. Scoring 4.5 stars out of 5, Umbraco's user satisfaction rating was higher than the likes of Optimizely, Sitecore, Kentico, Contentful and Progress Sitefinity.
User satisfaction survey ranks Umbraco top CMS

Highlighting Umbraco's different strengths and showcasing what it offers relative to other leading CMS platforms, the results highlight how Umbraco adds value to users across different categories. So what makes Umbraco really stand out?

When you look at some of the areas were Umbraco outshines its peers, many of these relate tie back to the benefits open source software offers when compared with proprietary 'closed-source' software solutions. Things like speed, flexibility, support and ease of use. In line with this, what is perhaps most notable about the survey results is the fact that Umbraco is a completely free and open source CMS and yet it upstages some of the industry’s big players, most of which are licensed platforms.

According to the survey, Umbraco boasts the shortest timeframe for ROI – coming in at an average of 15 months, which is four months quicker than their closest rival. Similarly, Umbraco also offered the fastest go live time. Users rated Umbraco highly in terms of ease of admin, ease of use and ease of setup. Additionally, they scored the Umbraco user community highly, which is the basis of any successful open source offering.

Other areas where Umbraco outscored their competitors include: product direction, flexibility of navigation structures, customisation, SEO and content performance, among others. And all of these benefits come together to make Umbraco the CMS that users are most likely to recommend to others.

As the only Umbraco Gold Partner in Africa, we understand that Umbraco offers an enterprise-like solution, combining, speed, flexibility and scalability our clients need, without charging an enterprise solution fee. To find out more about how we use their composable cDXP to deliver different project requirements, contact us here. And if you’d like to view the complete list of survey results, click here.

Nick Durrant
We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale.
