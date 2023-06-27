Industries

Africa


BusinessTech launches professional video packages for its clients

27 Jun 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
This revolutionary offering allows businesses to have their video conceptualised, shot, produced, and promoted to the right audience all through BusinessTech.
BusinessTech has partnered with Broad Media Studios to launch professional video packages for its clients.

The exciting partnership enables BusinessTech to provide a wide range of high-quality videography and photography solutions, including unboxing videos, review videos, executive video profiles, interview videos, and photoshoots.

You can see an excellent example of the video work BusinessTech offers, below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – review video

What BusinessTech offers

BusinessTech’s video packages are truly all-encompassing, and provide businesses with the following:

  • Professional video shooting, production, and editing
  • Professional storyboard creation and script writing
  • Video promotions on BusinessTech, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok
  • Original video file shared – with no usage restrictions

This is a truly revolutionary offering, as it allows businesses to have their video conceptualised, shot, produced, and promoted to the right audience all through BusinessTech.

Additionally, the client will also have the original video file sent to them, with no usage restrictions.

This means businesses can repost the video to their own channels as they see fit, or repurpose the video as they like.

To find out more about BusinessTech’s video packages, contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: Samsung, BusinessTech



