BusinessTech launches professional video packages for its clients

This revolutionary offering allows businesses to have their video conceptualised, shot, produced, and promoted to the right audience all through BusinessTech.

BusinessTech has partnered with Broad Media Studios to launch professional video packages for its clients.

The exciting partnership enables BusinessTech to provide a wide range of high-quality videography and photography solutions, including unboxing videos, review videos, executive video profiles, interview videos, and photoshoots.

You can see an excellent example of the video work BusinessTech offers, below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – review video

What BusinessTech offers

BusinessTech’s video packages are truly all-encompassing, and provide businesses with the following:

Professional video shooting, production, and editing



Professional storyboard creation and script writing



Video promotions on BusinessTech, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok



Original video file shared – with no usage restrictions

Additionally, the client will also have the original video file sent to them, with no usage restrictions.

This means businesses can repost the video to their own channels as they see fit, or repurpose the video as they like.

