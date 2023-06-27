Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

FCB AfricaIncubetaBrand InfluenceHOT 102.7FMeMediaMachine_DentsuGrey AfricaBroad MediaeStudyOgilvy South AfricaDUO Marketing + CommunicationsThe CoupStyle IDVega SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Sanef fund to fight misinformation on journalism

27 Jun 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) will set up a fund to fight fake news and misinformation about the journalism profession.
Source: © The Reading List The cover of Freedom Writer: My Life and Times, the autobiography of legendary journalist Juby Mayet
Source: © The Reading List The Reading List The cover of Freedom Writer: My Life and Times, the autobiography of legendary journalist Juby Mayet

In the past communities and journalists worked hand in hand, today local communities have turned on journalists, but this is not a coincidence.

Speaking at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards held on Saturday at The Venue, Melrose Arch, in Johannesburg, Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef chairperson quoted the example of Juby Mayet, legendary journalist, who worked with the community to help a mixed race couple escape to Eswatini (then Swaziland) from South Africa because of Apartheid laws that forbid mixed relationships.

Collaboration a thing of the past

“Previously, under Apartheid, journalists and the community worked hand in hand but today there is a deliberate effort by corrupt and criminal forces to chip away at journalism and undermine the work we do by driving a wedge between communities and journalists.”

According to a survey by Reporters without Borders journalists in 180 countries or two-thirds of the countries surveyed said that political activists jeopardised the right to information and worked to weaken journalism.

“In South Africa the approaching election will be of the most important since our first democratic election, and as journalists, we must expect that political leaders will target journalists to shift the attention from themselves,” says Ngalwa.

A time to fight

But, he says it is time to fight. “As we continue to expose wrongdoing as journalists and we will find ourselves confronted by politicians. Fake news can destabilise nations and misinformation undermines democracy. So I argue that we must not stand back.”

Sanef has resolved at its AGM, held on the afternoon of the Awards event, to set up a legal fund to help journalists fight against fake news and misinformation against them. “Politicians must know that we will not stand back.”

He adds that journalists are also facing increasing resistance from the courts to be allowed to sit in on cases.

“It is important for us to come together, as there is a lot at stake and we have a lot of work to do. At the very least we need to push back, we cannot leave the lies unchallenged.

“Not only must we challenge these who push disinformation and fake news, but we need to hold them accountable for the damage they are causing to our profession.”

Image: Danette Breitenbach. All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award 2023 winners
#SBSJA2023: All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 winners

2 days ago

Definition of journalism

Standard Bank head of business, Simone Cooper says that the definition of journalists as a social construct of reality places a big responsibility on journalists to carry out their work with a higher purpose, ethics and a social consciousness.

“This definition could not be more appropriate for the time we are living in.”

But she points out that social media such as Twitter, TikTok and WhatsApp have fundamentally transformed word of mouth communication.

“This has given those previously without a voice, a means to expressing themselves."

But she says, social media is not without its social undesirables and fake news. "However, it can be applied for good and as a complementary role to traditional news, broadcast and print.

“Digital can bring about media freedom and diversity in the media, and to promote free and informative journalism as well as encourage debate. In a democracy the media plays a developmental role by telling the truth of those entrusted to lead,” she says.

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: journalism, Media freedom, press freedom, Standard Bank, SANEF, misinformation, Danette Breitenbach, Simone Cooper, fake news, Sbu Ngalwa



Related

Mandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises
Food Forward SAMandela Day: Celebrating the tenacity of the South African 'gees' amid multiple crises4 hours ago
The Bar (left to right) co-founders Yash Deb, Animesh Deb, Marls Truter, and Shounak Guhathakurta
Africa's newest creative agency: Raising the Bar1 day ago
Image: Danette Breitenbach. All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award 2023 winners
#SBSJA2023: All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 winners2 days ago
Source:
Climate change journalism in South Africa misses the mark by ignoring people's daily experiences23 Jun 2023
Source: © Shoprite Holdings Checkers is currently trialling a subscription deliver service, Xtra Savings Plus.
Checkers trials Xtra Savings Plus23 Jun 2023
#Cannes2023: SA's Promise, Kenya's ScanAd and Dubai's FP7 McCann bring home Silver Lions
#Cannes2023: SA's Promise, Kenya's ScanAd and Dubai's FP7 McCann bring home Silver Lions22 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
FirstRand sees bad loan ratio below target range21 Jun 2023
Source: © Matthias Ziegler African Bank has strategically partnered with media company, Arena Holdings, and marketing agency, Yellowwood, on the Sunday Times GenNext survey
#YouthMonth: Why the youth is an important segment21 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz