SBSJA2023: All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 winners

Hosted by the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), and sponsored by Standard Bank, the Sikuvile Journalism Awards took place at The Venue, Melrose Arch.

Image: Danette Breitenbach. All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award 2023 winners

Phandulwazi Jikelo of the Cape Times is the 2023 Journalist of the Year.

As the winner of the News photographs category, Jikelo is the first photojournalist to be named Journalist of the Year for many years, as the Journalist of the Year has generally come out of the Investigative or Hard news category.

Michelle Banda from Daily Maverick was named the Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year. Justin Langeveld of News24 and Netwerk24 was named Manager/Publisher of the Year.

The Allan Soga/Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement went to Eusebius McKaiser, who recently passed away.

Over 400 entries were received this year. All category winners received the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate, and R15,000 prize money. All finalists receive certificates.

There was no Popular News category winner.