Africa


#SBSJA2023: All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 winners

24 Jun 2023
Hosted by the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), and sponsored by Standard Bank, the Sikuvile Journalism Awards took place at The Venue, Melrose Arch.
Image: Danette Breitenbach. All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award 2023 winners
Image: Danette Breitenbach. All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award 2023 winners

Phandulwazi Jikelo of the Cape Times is the 2023 Journalist of the Year.

As the winner of the News photographs category, Jikelo is the first photojournalist to be named Journalist of the Year for many years, as the Journalist of the Year has generally come out of the Investigative or Hard news category.

Michelle Banda from Daily Maverick was named the Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year. Justin Langeveld of News24 and Netwerk24 was named Manager/Publisher of the Year.

The Allan Soga/Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement went to Eusebius McKaiser, who recently passed away.

Over 400 entries were received this year. All category winners received the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy, certificate, and R15,000 prize money. All finalists receive certificates.

There was no Popular News category winner.

CATEGORY 1: Hard News
Winner Norman Masungwini “R480 Million Bill for Idle State Cars” “2024 National Elections under threat” City Press
CATEGORY 2: Indigenous Language Reporting in Community Media
Winner Cleopatra Jones “Not Just a Body Number” “Inkolelo Engaziwa”SABC
CATEGORY 3: Community Service Reporting
Winner Malibongwe Dayimani and Kayleen Morgan“Enyobeni tavern tragedy”News24
CommendationSune Payne“Heartache of forced removals lingers as claimants prepare to make ‘history’ and move back to District Six”Daily Maverick
CommendationLiezl Human “Plan to create ‘Khoisan Orania’ in Grabouw”Ground up
CommendationZikhona Tshona & Njabulo Cele“Siyabonga”Newzroom Afrika
CATEGORY 5: Investigative Journalism
Winner Jeff Wicks“Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered”News24
CATEGORY 6: Business Journalism
Winner Ann Crotty“Spar: Has the friendly store lost its way”Financial Mail
CommendationCarol Paton“From AK-47s to business forums: This is how SA's 'construction mafia' is winning”News24
CommendationLisa Steyn“Will Transnet be the next Eskom? Industry warns rail is in free fall in SA”News24
CommendationDewald van Rensburg“The ANC's Manganese 'Gold Mine” AmaBhungane
CommendationDewald van Rensburg, Sam Sole & Micah Reddy“Gold ‘scam’ robs SA of billions, says SARS”AmaBhungane
Commendation Antoinette Slabbert “Einde van die pad”Rapport
CATEGORY 7: Features
WinnerMedia Hack team: Laura Grant, Leonie Joubert, Alastair Otter, Tanya Pampalone, Gemma Ritchie,Gemma Gatticchi, Paul Botes “A Perfect Storm”Media Hack-TheOutlier.co.za
Winner News24 team: Nokuthula Manyathi, Sharlene Rood, Chante Schatz, Kayleen Morgan, Amy Gibbings, and Aljoscha Kohlstock“When the rains came”News24
CommendationWillemien Brümmer“’n Reeks oor haweloses” (two-part series)Netwerk24
CATEGORY 8: Lifestyle
WinnerNomvuyo Ntanjana“Carving Out Hope”SABC
CATEGORY 9: Columns/ Editorial
WinnerHamilton Wende“The first casualty of the war is truth – and humanity is close behind.” “Adriaan Vlok – the old man and the dark shadow of the past” Daily Maverick
CommendationSibusiso Mjikeliso “With adequate help, Nkosi’s story can have a different ending to Tyibilika”News24
CommendationJohanna van Eeden“Wat is SA se atarimae?”Beeld
CommendationKgaugelo Masweneng“Faku was right: ‘Where there is fire, there is politics’”Timeslive
CATEGORY 10: Visual Journalism
Winner Rikus Ferreira “Wakers en Makers van belofte" “SA kinders sukkel” “Die soet druppels van oorreding” Taalgenoot
CATEGORY 11: News photographs
Winner Phandulwazi Jikelo “Parly Fire Flares as Questions Mount” Cape Times-Weekend Argus
CommendationSiphiwe Sibeko “Mohlakeng descends into chaos as community burns Zama Zama homes and belongings”Reuters- Timeslive
CATEGORY 12: Feature Photographs
Winner Sandile Ndlovu “Fallen Reed”Sunday Times
CATEGORY 13: Sports Photographs
Winner Lefty Shivambu“Coach likens himself to Biblical Noah and Moses”Sowetan

journalism, Cape Times, Standard Bank, SANEF, South African National Editors Forum, Eusebius McKaiser, journalist of the year, Sikuvile Journalism Awards, journalism award



