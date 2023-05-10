Industries

Africa


Viasen Soobramoney appointed IOL CEO

10 May 2023
Viasen Soobramoney has been appointed the new CEO of IOL, to lead the platform as it continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing media landscape.
Source: © IOL Viasen Soobramoney has been appointed as CEO at IOL
Source: © IOL IOL[ Viasen Soobramoney has been appointed as CEO at IOL

In his new role as CEO, Soobramoney will oversee the strategic direction of IOL, focusing on enhancing its digital presence, expanding its audience reach, and fostering innovation across all platforms, while also exploring new opportunities for growth and diversification.

Prior to joining IOL, Soobramoney held various senior leadership positions within the Independent Media group, including being appointed as Independent Media’s Press Ombudsman. Throughout his spell at Independent Media, Soobramoney’s teams consistently delivered outstanding results and garnered several local and international industry awards.

Soobramoney has also played a significant role in training journalists and editors within the Independent Media group.

A multiple award-winning journalist with an extensive background in media training and digital convergence, he is also a Thomson-Reuters Foundation accredited media trainer, having conducted digital storytelling and mobile journalism training for journalists in several countries across Europe, Asia and Africa.

A digital native

Dr Iqbal Survé, non-executive chairman of Independent Media, says: “I am delighted to see Soobramoney take over the helm at IOL. I have watched as his career has progressed and have been anticipating the day when he comes into his own, which I believe is now.

“As a digital native, he has an inherent grasp of the technology ecosystem and what drives readers, and having worked his way up through the organisation, has what it takes to lead from the front or roll up his sleeves to get stuck in where needed. I look forward to seeing him deliver.”

Excited and honoured

Commenting on his appointment, Soobramoney said: "I am excited and honoured to be appointed as the new CEO of IOL and I’m grateful to Dr Survé for the opportunity. It is a privilege to lead a team of dedicated journalists, technology and media professionals, as we together continue to provide our audiences with high-quality, accurate news and information and viable commercial solutions to our partners and clients."

media, digital, digital media, IOL, online news, Dr Iqbal Survé, digital news, Independent Media Group

