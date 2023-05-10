Industries

Africa


Passion marketing agency, Levergy appoints new managing director

10 May 2023
Issued by: Levergy
M&C Saatchi's sports & entertainment marketing agency, Levergy, is excited to announce the appointment of Melissa Daniels as its new managing director. Levergy, has become arguably South Africa's only true passion marketing agency producing standout work across sport, entertainment and lifestyle. Daniel's appointment shows the agency's ambition to be recognised globally as a world-class passions marketing agency.
Passion marketing agency, Levergy appoints new managing director

Having been in the industry for over +15 years, Daniels has developed a reputation for delivering results and providing excellent leadership and strategic guidance to the clients and organisations she has served. She will now be responsible for the agency’s development, growth and day-to-day management alongside co-founder and CEO, Struan Campbell.

“She has a thorough knowledge of what shapes the communication and media industry and is well-versed in Africa’s constantly evolving digital world so her insights, experience and ability to tap into culture makes her a natural and inspiring leader in the agency and for the team,” says Campbell.

Daniels is a seasoned professional and is well-versed in the business and the importance of creating, managing, and maintaining relationships with its clients. Apart from partnering with clients, Mel has driven product development within agency groups and has implemented agile performance marketing systems in product development companies. She has successfully launched an internal production house; digital performance marketing specialisation and bespoke training programmes in the organisations she has worked in.

Noting Levergy’s post-Covid-19 recovery and 2022 success, “Following its year-on-year success, Levergy continues on an upward growth trajectory. The agency is in a unique position having the ability to speak to people through their passions and I am looking forward to learning more about the multi-faceted world of passion marketing and driving the commercial objectives of our clients while utilising my operational; digital; customer experience and BTL expertise,” says Daniels.

Having a talent pool of nearly 50 of the industry’s leading minds who consistently deliver impact to its partners, Daniels is fuelled by people empowerment and upliftment and is looking forward to growing the team on a professional level while contributing to the skills and talent agenda of the industry as a whole.

Levergy
Levergy is a leading sport and entertainment communications agency based in Johannesburg.
Read more: M&C Saatchi, Struan Campbell, Levergy, Melissa Daniels

