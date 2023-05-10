Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EverlyticMeltwaterHavas JohannesburgThe Publicity WorkshopDentsuProvantageAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBroad MediaWavemakerATKASA - Digital AgencyDStv Media Salesicandi CQSebenzaHellopeterIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Get easy access to critical applications with Everlytic and Zapier integration

10 May 2023
Issued by: Everlytic
Seamless and simple: Zapier's integration with Everlytic redefines access to essential applications for customers.
Get easy access to critical applications with Everlytic and Zapier integration

  • Easy integration of more than 5,000 apps into Everlytic with Zapier
  • CRMs, ERPs, form builders, survey tools, social media, and multiple tools accessible on demand on an easy-to-use and intuitive platform
  • Zapier’s easy integration capabilities introduce automated journeys that make it simple for marketers to expand their capabilities with market-leading applications

Everlytic has announced integration with Zapier, a leading workflow automation platform that allows for seamless access to more than 5,000 applications. Zapier connects apps and services together within the business ecosystem to automate critical tools and processes within an intuitive interface that Everlytic customers can easily understand and use. The addition of Zapier to the Everlytic integration stable allows customers to leverage essential applications with greater control and within budget constraints.

“This relationship makes it quick and easy for marketers to integrate into specific applications without the need for a development team,” explains Ryno Scheepers, head of Technical Solutions at Everlytic. “Development is lengthy and costly and often limits the scale at which a client can integrate a solution into existing infrastructure. In the past, it could take as long as six months to integrate a CRM application to an ecommerce platform, but with Zapier, it is instantaneous.”

In addition to smoothing over the integration process and providing Everlytic clients with access to an exceptional range of applications and services, the integration with Zapier also entrenches compliance with local and global data protection regulations, such as POPIA and GDPR.

“We have created a link within Everlytic that redirects the client to Zapier and its bouquet of services,” says Scheepers. “Everything on the Zapier platform is WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) which means that users can connect with an application and start working immediately using their Everlytic username and password. They don’t need to be tech savvy or have developer-level skills to manage the process – everything has been designed to be as simple as possible.”

Marketing teams can forgo the need to be intensely technical as this integration removes the complexity traditionally associated with the introduction of new applications and services into the business. Zapier is user-friendly and Everlytic leverages this capability to provide clients with immediate access and instant value. This forms part of Everlytic’s commitment to creating a vibrant ecosystem that provides marketing teams with everything they need.

“Now, with Zapier and Everlytic connected, marketers can enjoy extensive automation capabilities that free up their time to focus more on their roles and company rather than on admin,” concludes Scheepers. “Regardless of the size of the application or the level of integration, Zapier and Everlytic make the process easy while streamlining workflows and improving productivity.”

To find out more about the Everlytic and Zapier integration, visit our dedicated webpage or contact moc.citylreve@selas.

NextOptions
Everlytic
Everlytic is the leading Cloud Marketing Software solution in South Africa. Every day hundreds of top South African and international companies use our software to send millions of messages to their customers and subscribers. With our bulk and transactional email and SMS engines you can manage all of your digital communications from one central hub. Whether it be newsletters and notifications, to statements and system generated messages, Everlytic is the leader in ensuring top delivery rates.

Related

Everlytic's You Mailed It Email Awards set a new stage for email marketing excellence
EverlyticEverlytic's You Mailed It Email Awards set a new stage for email marketing excellence12 Dec 2022
Email personalisation event replay: 8 mistakes you may be making... and how to avoid them
EverlyticEmail personalisation event replay: 8 mistakes you may be making... and how to avoid them20 Jul 2022
Supplied.
2022 Bookmark Awards live event to celebrate the power of togetherness27 Jun 2022
Optimise your email delivery systems to improve your marketing return
EverlyticOptimise your email delivery systems to improve your marketing return2 Jun 2022
Source: © ra2studio
Bulk emailing: by no means a straightforward and simple affair10 May 2022
#BizTrends2022: 5 trends shaping marketing and communication in 2022
#BizTrends2022: 5 trends shaping marketing and communication in 202216 Feb 2022
JD Engelbrecht, MD, Everlytic
Email marketers focus on conversion metrics for results4 Feb 2022
Understanding customer-centric content marketing for better email engagement
EverlyticUnderstanding customer-centric content marketing for better email engagement27 Oct 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz