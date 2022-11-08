Industries

    8 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Broad Media
    BusinessTech offers a range of advertising options which make it easy to reach the business owners who visit the site every day.
    How to reach 850,000 South African business owners

    BusinessTech is the best online platform to reach South African business owners, thanks to its position as the largest business news website in the country.

    Its leading position in the business space makes it the first website business owners, company directors, C-level executives, managers, and professionals visit each day.

    This is evident when looking at BusinessTech's monthly audience, which includes:

    • CEO/director – 131,000
    • Business owner – 856,000
    • Senior management – 712,000
    • Middle management – 1,331,000
    • Junior management – 1,085,000

    These readers are highly influential in terms of the purchasing decisions their businesses make, thanks to their positions of authority.

    Equally important is the fact that these business decision makers share the information they absorb from platforms like BusinessTech with their peers.

    In the case of business owners, this can mean an amplification of information which they find relevant and valuable.

    Advertising on BusinessTech

    BusinessTech offers a range of advertising options which make it easy to reach the business owners who visit the site every day.

    This includes sponsored articles with social media amplification, homepage takeovers, display banners, Business Talk interviews, video reviews, dedicated mailers, and more.

    BusinessTech's marketing team also takes care of all aspects of an advertising campaign – including targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting.

    To find out more about advertising on BusinessTech, click here.

    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

