Marketing & Media Online Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    BusinessTech’s incredible audience of South African decision-makers

    Issued by Broad Media
    7 Jan 2025
    7 Jan 2025
    BusinessTech’s influential audience makes it the best place for high-ROI marketing.
    BusinessTech&#x2019;s incredible audience of South African decision-makers

    BusinessTech is the best place for top companies to advertise, thanks to its impressive audience of influential South African business leaders.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    BusinessTech’s audience includes over five million monthly readers, many of whom are key financial decision-makers in their homes and businesses:

    • C-levels/directors – 131,000
    • Senior managers – 712,000
    • Business owners – 856,000
    • Middle/junior managers – 2,400,000

    Tapping into an influential audience is a critical element of a successful marketing campaign, as it puts your products and services in front of the individuals who will actually drive purchases and subscriptions.

    Therefore, advertising on BusinessTech is an opportunity that your business cannot afford to miss.

    Advertise with BusinessTech

    The BusinessTech marketing team will take care of every part of your marketing campaign with us.

    This includes writing articles and designing content (if needed), publishing your content on the BusinessTech platform, and reporting on the marketing campaign’s success.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz