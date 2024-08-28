Subscribe & Follow
BusinessTech’s incredible audience of South African decision-makers
BusinessTech is the best place for top companies to advertise, thanks to its impressive audience of influential South African business leaders.
Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.
BusinessTech’s audience includes over five million monthly readers, many of whom are key financial decision-makers in their homes and businesses:
- C-levels/directors – 131,000
- Senior managers – 712,000
- Business owners – 856,000
- Middle/junior managers – 2,400,000
Tapping into an influential audience is a critical element of a successful marketing campaign, as it puts your products and services in front of the individuals who will actually drive purchases and subscriptions.
Therefore, advertising on BusinessTech is an opportunity that your business cannot afford to miss.
Advertise with BusinessTech
The BusinessTech marketing team will take care of every part of your marketing campaign with us.
This includes writing articles and designing content (if needed), publishing your content on the BusinessTech platform, and reporting on the marketing campaign’s success.
