Ryan Brothwell promoted to BusinessTech senior journalist

Issued by: BusinessTech
BusinessTech journalist Ryan Brothwell has been promoted to the position of senior journalist.
Ryan Brothwell
Ryan joined BusinessTech in 2016 following the completion of his Bachelor of Laws degree from Wits University, and quickly became a specialist in legal news.

His coverage of South African business legislation, government policy, employment practices, and general law has been a cornerstone of BusinessTech’s success – and helped it to become the biggest business news website in the country.

“Ryan is a vital member of the BusinessTech team and his promotion to senior journalist is well deserved,” said BusinessTech editor Gareth Vorster.

“When it comes to in-depth and accurate legal content, Ryan is one of South Africa’s leading writers. Additionally, his ability to source original content on a regular basis is outstanding.”

“Ryan’s promotion will serve to strengthen our position as South Africa’s biggest business news website and we look forward to more exceptional content in the year ahead,” said Vorster.

Ryan holds an LLB from Wits University.

BusinessTech's press office

BusinessTech focusses primarily on business and technology news, but also covers a wide variety of topics that are relevant to the South African public - from health, wealth and lifestyle, to science, politics and general interest.
