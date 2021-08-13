Ogilvy PR on a winning streak despite market turbulence

Ogilvy PR - the strategic communications division of Ogilvy South Africa - is on a winning streak, landing several pieces of local and international new business in recent months. These wins include Telkom Corporate; PepsiCo Salty Snacks; Dettol; Kotex; United Nations Women; FoodForward SA; MSD for Mothers; and a range of assignments for Multichoice Africa.

“Coming off the back of Ogilvy Worldwide’s new strategy and an enhanced agile operating model, our PR business has seen a massive take-up in the South African and global markets for our bespoke corporate and consumer strategic communications offerings. These include strategy design and implementation focused on stakeholder engagement; reputation and crisis management; employee communications; public affairs and advocacy; and consumer and influencer marketing,” says Enver Groenewald, group CEO of Ogilvy South Africa.



The ongoing impact of the global Covid pandemic, the recent unrest in South Africa, as well as the need for organisations to maintain ‘business-as-usual’ strategic communications, create a highly unpredictable environment within which clients must continue to engage their stakeholders effectively and timeously.



“To ensure our ability to fully support our clients in these demanding times, one of Ogilvy PR’s most impactful new developments is its ‘agile newsroom’. Designed to provide clients with fast-turnaround, ‘real-time’ communications responses, this hyper-responsive unit located within Ogilvy PR creates, curates and distributes newsworthy content from a purpose-built newsroom led and staffed by experienced journalists and editors from the media industry,” says Enver.



For some time to come, organisations should expect to continue navigating around the seismic changes – and communications challenges – in both their local and global business and social environments. The need for expert advisory services and agile delivery from their PR and strategic communications agency partners has never been greater.



