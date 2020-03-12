Prism Awards 2020 tickets now available

Tickets to the 23rd annual Prism Awards are now available. The awards event, scheduled for 5 April 2020, will take place at The Houghton Hotel, one of Johannesburg's most exclusive venues and member of the prestigious five-star luxury brand, the "Leading Hotels of the World".

The Prisms are Africa’s most sought-after public relations and communication awards and are judged by over 67 judges alongside 10 dynamic young judges, as part of the Prisms Young Voices (PYV) initiative.



Prisms are awarded to individuals, students, consultancies, companies, government organisations and NGOs that have successfully fused strategy with creativity and professionalism to achieve the best communications and business objectives in their public relations campaigns.



This year saw the introduction of exciting new categories, which include Arts and Entertainment, Crisis Communication Online, Digital Media Relations, Food and Beverage, Gaming and Virtual Reality, International Campaign, Integration of Traditional and New Media and Influencer Management.



Once again, this year’s awards will be hosted by popular television presenter, Thabiso Makhubela.



Tickets can be purchased on Howler via



For more information, please visit:



Follow the PRISM Awards on social media @theprismawards @YoungVoices2020 #PRISMAwards20.



The Prisms are Africa’s most sought-after public relations and communication awards and are judged by over 67 judges alongside 10 dynamic young judges, as part of the Prisms Young Voices (PYV) initiative.Prisms are awarded to individuals, students, consultancies, companies, government organisations and NGOs that have successfully fused strategy with creativity and professionalism to achieve the best communications and business objectives in their public relations campaigns.This year saw the introduction of exciting new categories, which include Arts and Entertainment, Crisis Communication Online, Digital Media Relations, Food and Beverage, Gaming and Virtual Reality, International Campaign, Integration of Traditional and New Media and Influencer Management.Once again, this year’s awards will be hosted by popular television presenter, Thabiso Makhubela.Tickets can be purchased on Howler via http://www.howler.co.za/prismawards2020 . Booking is essential as seats are limited. Please bring your ticket for scanning and entry.For more information, please visit: www.prism-awards.co.za or www.prisa.co.za Follow the PRISM Awards on social media @theprismawards @YoungVoices2020 #PRISMAwards20.

Related

News