2020 PRISM Young Voices announced!

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) is proud to announce the 2020 PRISM Young Voices (PYV) after closing the call for entries on Sunday, 9 February 2020. PRISM Young Voices gives 10 young people an opportunity to be mentored by South Africa's top public relations and communications professionals during the 2020 PRISM Awards, in an effort to inspire and upskill them.

Emma Anderson

Lerato Motloung

Siyolise Shinga

Nombulelelo Fox

Samantha Mabaso

Tashinga James Nyahunda

Siyabonga Thwala

Brenda Sono

Candice Marescia

Oarabile Tlhabane

The chosen ten are:The selection process is conducted by the PRISM Young Voices committee which is selected yearly from the previous year’s alumni. The 2020 Chairperson of PYV, Monare Matema and Deputy Chairperson, Ayanda Siswana, commented that judging the entries for 2020 was a difficult deliberation as the quality and standard of entries was high.“The PYV has gained such an incredibly positive reputation in our industry for being the platform that exposes young talent to some of the most-renowned and respected senior experts in Public Relations and Communications, as well as an extensive network of companies and opportunities within those organisations. The calibre of candidate that is presented to PYV every year keeps improving and that poses a challenge to the committee to have their best sharp eyes and minds on when reviewing entries; it is the tiniest details in an entrant’s motivation that puts them ahead of another candidate,” says Matema.Siswana adds: “There are only 10 slots every year and we have a big responsibility of ensuring not only fairness in the selection process, but also that we are thinking absolutely holistically about an entrant in terms of the value we see them adding to the programme and their potential to excel.”Next steps for the 2020 PYV group is attending a briefing session with the senior judges and the judging begins before the year-long mentorship and skills programme kicks in post award-giving night on 5 April 2020.The PRISM Awards, now in their 23rd year, are presented to public relations and communication professionals who have successfully incorporated strategy, creativity, and professionalism in their strategies and campaigns over the 2019 period.