Prisa announces change of leadership

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tebogo Ditshego as its president. He takes over from Kesagee Nayager, whose term of office would have expired in June 2021, but has decided to step down earlier.

Tebogo Ditshego

Ditshego is an award-winning entrepreneur and renowned public relations specialist whose achievements earned him international recognition, such as being an alumnus of the Austrian government's leadership programme for international business leaders.Having served as Prisa Vice-President and President-elect, he brings the wealth of experience required to energise the 64-year-old organisation.Prisa and its members would like to thank Nayager for her valuable contribution and collaboration in preserving the legacy of the Institute. She was instrumental in the work of the accreditation committee and the elevation of professional qualifications in the PR industry.Please join us in wishing Ditshego all the best during his tenure and Nayager well with her future endeavours.For more information, please contact Prisa CEO - Victor SibekoTel. +27 (0) 11 326 1262Cell. +27 81 311 4276Email: az.oc.asirp@rotciv