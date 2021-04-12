Prisa announces change of leadership

Earlier this year, Wunderman Thompson SA announced the appointment of Tshego Tshukutswane to its executive team as group chief strategy officer. Tshukutswane joined this month succeeding Moagi Bodibe, who has taken up independent consulting.ByJessica Tennant
While StatsSA's latest figures show retail trade falling 3.5% year-on-year from 2019 to 2020, continuing a 10-month downward spiral, South Africa's retailers are starting to show signs of adapting to the needs of the changing market.
The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tebogo Ditshego as its president. He takes over from Kesagee Nayager, whose term of office would have expired in June 2021, but has decided to step down earlier.
Tebogo Ditshego
Ditshego is an award-winning entrepreneur and renowned public relations specialist whose achievements earned him international recognition, such as being an alumnus of the Austrian government's leadership programme for international business leaders.
Having served as Prisa Vice-President and President-elect, he brings the wealth of experience required to energise the 64-year-old organisation.
Prisa and its members would like to thank Nayager for her valuable contribution and collaboration in preserving the legacy of the Institute. She was instrumental in the work of the accreditation committee and the elevation of professional qualifications in the PR industry.
Please join us in wishing Ditshego all the best during his tenure and Nayager well with her future endeavours.
For more information, please contact Prisa CEO - Victor Sibeko Tel. +27 (0) 11 326 1262 Cell. +27 81 311 4276 Email: az.oc.asirp@rotciv
Established in 1957, the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) represents professionals in public relations and communication management throughout the southern African region and has registered practitioners in Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland and South Africa.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.