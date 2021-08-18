The impact of riots and looting on spaza shops in Johannesburg 2021

Research Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM sadly announces the passing of Ragani Achary
    Hot 102.7FM is sad to announce that the station's head of news and news anchor on Joburg's Hottest Breakfast, Ragani Achary, passed away due to Covid-19. Issued by Hot 102.7FM
  • Source: Artem Podrez from
    The dos and don'ts of compulsory vaccination policies
    The Department of Labour published guidelines on 11 June 2021 stipulating that Covid-19 vaccinations can be made mandatory by employers. However, this raises a number of questions, including whether or not any organisation can implement such a policy, and how they go about doing so. By Louise Woodburn
  • #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    #PulpNonFiction: The principle of optimism
    The future is open. The possibilities that lie in the future are infinite. When I say 'It is our duty to remain optimists', this includes not only the openness of the future but also that which all of us contribute to it by everything we do: we are all responsible for what the future holds in store. Thus it is our duty not to prophecy evil, but, rather, to fight for a better world - Karl Popper By Bronwyn Williams
  • Dr Susan Vosloo. Source: Facebook
    Medical community slams top heart surgeon's anti-vaxx comments
    The medical community has come out strongly against prominent heart surgeon, Dr Susan Vosloo's anti-vaccination sentiments on the BitChute, a platform described as the right-wing alternative to YouTube.
  • Uyanda Manana, managing director of Conversation Lab
    Conversation Lab wins multiple Unilever brands
    Conversation Lab, an independent, Black women-owned and run digital agency, has won an impressive number of Unilever brands in the organic search and content space.
  • Styli Charalambous, the CEO and cofounder of Daily Maverick was awarded the Nat Nakasa Award for 2021.
    Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards 2021 winners announced
    Winners of the 23rd Nat Nakasa Journalism Awards, sponsored by Sanlam, were announced on 14 August 2021. The flagship event of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) awards journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges and displayed a commitment to serving the people of South Africa with integrity, resisted censorship, and striven for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The impact of riots and looting on spaza shops in Johannesburg 2021

18 Aug 2021
Issued by: Ask Afrika
One-third of spaza shops in Johannesburg suffered looting or damage in the recent violent riots that took place in July with most requiring assistance to repair structural damage and capital to replace stock before they can resume trade, according to research conducted by Ask Afrika in partnership with Yebo Fresh, a tech start-up that is on a mission to rapidly restock spaza shops. Ask Afrika interviewed 200 spaza owners during July 2021.
According to Gauteng Premier David Makhura, the looting and damage to retail outlets in July has set the township economy back by 15 years.

Spaza shops play an important role in their communities, offering consumer’s well-priced products and convenience as a result of their proximity. More than this, however, they also provide financial support in the form of credit and food to those in need. Many take their role in the community seriously by offering grocery donations for occasions such as funerals. Their existence also helps to grow the local economy.

The aim of Ask Afrika’s research was to understand the impact of the looting on spaza shops in Johannesburg, including the extent of the damage suffered, what is required to restock outlets, and whether owners have the available capital to restock essential items.

The study found that of those stores that were looted, nearly 80% lost more than half their stock and urgently need to replenish products, including maize meal, beverages, sugar, tinned food, rice, household goods, sauces, seasoning, spices, oil, vinegar, coffee, bread and personal care products, before they can resume trade.

The impact of riots and looting on spaza shops in Johannesburg 2021
click to enlarge

Damage to interiors, primarily to fridges, freezers and shelving, was more significant than exterior damage. Nearly 40% of spaza shops experienced structural damage.

On average spaza stores earned just under R21,000 per week prior to the looting. The report found that during the looting, half of spaza shops lost more than R10,000 and 20% lost more than R50,000 of products.

The majority of spaza shops need financial assistance as they don’t have sufficient capital available to restock essential items and replace fridges. The average amount required to restock essential items is R47 316. Half of all stores need more than R20,000. Only 16% of spaza stores need no assistance.

However, help is not forthcoming and spaza shops are not receiving any real support from either business or large corporates. The study found that a total of 40% of spaza owners say nobody is helping them to rebuild in their community after the destruction caused by the looting and riots, leaving them to take personal responsibility for rebuilding. Yebo Fresh are looking to do something about this by collaborating with businesses and corporates to bring relief to affected spaza shops.

Rising grocery costs are impacting shopper behaviour
Rising grocery costs are impacting shopper behaviour

The perception amongst the majority of consumers is that the cost of groceries has increased since the lockdown was first implemented in South Africa in late March and this is having an impact on shopping habits...

Issued by Ask Afrika 7 Oct 2020


“Support to affected small businesses would go a long way to rebuilding, growing solidarity and fast-tracking trade,” says Ask Afrika founder and CEO Andrea Rademeyer.

For more information, contact Mariette Croukamp on az.oc.akirfaksa@pmakuorc.etteiram

www.askafrika.co.za | az.oc.akirfaksa@tcennoc

Ask Afrika
We believe that research is done for the greater good - through market research, we help companies and brands identify opportunities within their business to enable sustainable growth.
Comment

Read more: Ask Afrika, informal retail, spaza shops, Yebo Fresh

News


Show more
Let's do Biz