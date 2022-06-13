The future is purpose-driven content marketing

The Content Marketing Association estimates content marketing accounts for 20% of global marketing spend - and that's set to increase.

Source: © Deyan Georgiev 123rf Purpose-driven content marketing is the future

Slower burn approach

The next big thing for content marketing

This doesn’t surprise me. Millennials and GenZ have changed the face of purchasing by aligning their spend with brands that have a purpose and a story. We’re looking for emotional, sustainable connections. and content is the best way to communicate brand purpose.Commercial content goes beyond product and price; it’s not about selling a product or a service – it’s about communicating a sentiment or emotion through content that is useful and relevant to the user.Brands willing to forgo a hard sell in favour of a ‘slower burn’ approach reap the benefits of loyal, highly engaged communities.I see this first-hand in my world: two recent, concurrent campaigns for a banking client yielded average times of page of 28 and 26-minutes respectively for long-form written content – truly astounding in our cluttered attention economy.South African brands should have even more impetus to invest in content campaigns.As a nation, our storytelling traditions are rich and robust, and our content campaigns’ higher-than-average engagement times suggest local audiences are willing to invest their time – and valuable data – in content campaigns.Purpose-driven content marketing is key for 2022 and beyond.I can’t stress this enough: audiences are wise to virtue signalling and greenwashing. Inauthentic or misleading marketing campaigns are a waste of everyone’s time.Instead, invest in content that uplifts the reader and does good for local communities. It’s not just the right thing to do – it makes business sense.Research shows 42% of surveyed millennials said they would deepen their relationship with brands that positively impact society or the environment.Just this month WAN-IFRA’s Adspace24 won Best in Africa in the Best in Show at the International News Media Association's (INMA) 2022 Global Media Awards, forAll of those campaigns were purpose-driven, with content that either uplifted local communities or the reader themselves.