Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

OFM RadioHelmAlgoa FMAFDAEbony+IvoryJoe Public UnitedNahana Communications GroupHoward AudioTalkwalkerAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrapevine CommunicationsSigma ConnectedDigital KungfuAsante SolutionsKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Media Implementation Planner Johannesburg
  • Organisational Health Content Manager Stellenbosch
  • Junior Digital Editor Cape Town
  • Temp Bookkeeper Johannesburg
  • Content Manager Johannesburg
  • Media Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Head of Video and Design - Sports Entertainment Platform Durban
  • PR Account Director Cape Town
  • Editorial/Production Assistant Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The future is purpose-driven content marketing

    13 Jun 2022
    Jerusha RaathBy: Jerusha Raath
    The Content Marketing Association estimates content marketing accounts for 20% of global marketing spend - and that's set to increase.
    Source: © Deyan Georgiev Purpose-driven content marketing is the future
    Source: © Deyan Georgiev 123rf Purpose-driven content marketing is the future

    This doesn’t surprise me. Millennials and GenZ have changed the face of purchasing by aligning their spend with brands that have a purpose and a story. We’re looking for emotional, sustainable connections. and content is the best way to communicate brand purpose.

    Slower burn approach


    Commercial content goes beyond product and price; it’s not about selling a product or a service – it’s about communicating a sentiment or emotion through content that is useful and relevant to the user.

    Brands willing to forgo a hard sell in favour of a ‘slower burn’ approach reap the benefits of loyal, highly engaged communities.

    I see this first-hand in my world: two recent, concurrent campaigns for a banking client yielded average times of page of 28 and 26-minutes respectively for long-form written content – truly astounding in our cluttered attention economy.

    South African brands should have even more impetus to invest in content campaigns.

    As a nation, our storytelling traditions are rich and robust, and our content campaigns’ higher-than-average engagement times suggest local audiences are willing to invest their time – and valuable data – in content campaigns.

    The next big thing for content marketing


    Purpose-driven content marketing is key for 2022 and beyond.

    I can’t stress this enough: audiences are wise to virtue signalling and greenwashing. Inauthentic or misleading marketing campaigns are a waste of everyone’s time.

    Instead, invest in content that uplifts the reader and does good for local communities. It’s not just the right thing to do – it makes business sense.

    Research shows 42% of surveyed millennials said they would deepen their relationship with brands that positively impact society or the environment.

    Just this month WAN-IFRA’s Adspace24 won Best in Africa in the Best in Show at the International News Media Association's (INMA) 2022 Global Media Awards, for City Press & ABSA Money Make Over.

    Source: © INMA Media24 won the INMA's Best in Africa in Best in Show
    Media24 wins 2022 INMA's Best in Africa

    3 days ago


    All of those campaigns were purpose-driven, with content that either uplifted local communities or the reader themselves.
    NextOptions
    Jerusha Raath
    Jerusha Raath's articles

    About Jerusha Raath

    Jerusha Raath leverages a decade's experience as a journalist and editor in her role as head of Adspace Studio.
    Read more: content marketing, Jerusha Raath

    Related

    Source:
    Content development in precision marketing2 Jun 2022
    Source: © sebastien decoret Credible and reliable news sources are valuable channels for brands to communicate to a targeted audience
    Credible news channels valuable for brand communication30 May 2022
    Reach 280,000 business readers across Africa
    Bizcommunity.comReach 280,000 business readers across Africa12 Apr 2022
    Source: © Marek Uliasz
    IAB South AfricaIAB SA 2022 State of Content Marketing White Paper launches22 Mar 2022
    #BizTrends2022: Using the Platform World as a content marketing strategy
    #BizTrends2022: Using the Platform World as a content marketing strategy5 Jan 2022
    Is brand storytelling telling the whole story?
    Bizcommunity.comIs brand storytelling telling the whole story?25 Nov 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz