What on earth is a #BakkieArm?

What started with 'Word of the Week' is now Central South Africa's latest fashion trend, all for a good cause.
The OFM Good Morning Breakfast, weekdays 6-9am, recently entertained listeners with their weekly riddle - 'Word of the Week' - during which a novelty word is revealed to the audience, and they then have to guess what it means.
On Monday, 30 May 2022, this word was 'bakkie-arm' that refers to a driver's right arm, which is more tanned than their left arm due to prolonged exposure to the sun.
Over the following few days, the breakfast team asked listeners to share their bakkie arms as well as advice on how to prevent this type of sunburn.
A piece of clothing pulled over the arm to block out the sun and prevent the skin from tanning, was the solution.
Towards the end of the week, presenter Shandor Potgieter unveiled the prototype of the #BakkieArm and also had the rest of the OFM team line up for a photo shoot. All for a laugh.
However, due to the demand for OFM’s #BakkieArm, the team started to think beyond a mere 'feel good' campaign. And, because Central South Africa is the heartland of agriculture, OFM decided to donate 100% the proceeds of the sales of each #BakkieArm sleeve to the Agri Securitas Trust Fund, a non-profit organisation geared toward improving rural security.
A #BakkieArm sleeve can be purchased for a donation from R100 each on OFM's website by following this link: https://bit.ly/OFMBakkieArm
“#BakkieArm is a great example of imagination, creativity and fun, underpinned by a strong purpose to do the right thing for our audience through the Agri Securitas Trust Fund. This is how the magic of radio comes alive and demonstrates its role in society to reflect and lead,” says OFM programme manager, Tim Thabethe.
Sales manager, Anchen Lintvelt adds that OFM’s listeners have contributed to the creation of something wonderful: “Not only will the OFM #BakkieArm protect your arm against the sun, cool it off, and make you look good, everyone will also know that you are supporting this worthy cause. To everyone driving long hours, who works in the sun and farms to produce food – OFM salutes you!”
According to Kobus Visser, Director: Rural Safety and Provincial Affairs at Agri SA, the farming- and rural community’s safety is not only a farmers’ issue but a community and a national food security issue.
“It is the farmers and farm workers that provide enough food daily on the table of South-Africans and contribute to national stability. By supporting OFM’s #BakkieArm initiative, the trust fund is supported and can contribute in securing our farmers and farm workers,” adds Visser.
Follow #BakkieArm on social media for updates on this fundraising project.For more information, contact:Agri Securitas trust fund:
Kobus Visser (082 388 0010), https://agrisecuritas.org/OFM:
Tim Thabethe (051 5050 900), az.oc.mfo@mit
