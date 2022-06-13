Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

OFM RadioHelmAlgoa FMAFDAEbony+IvoryJoe Public UnitedNahana Communications GroupHoward AudioTalkwalkerAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrapevine CommunicationsSigma ConnectedDigital KungfuAsante SolutionsKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Rustenburg, North West
  • Multimedia Content Creator Rustenburg, North West
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    What on earth is a #BakkieArm?

    13 Jun 2022
    Issued by: OFM Radio
    What started with 'Word of the Week' is now Central South Africa's latest fashion trend, all for a good cause.
    What on earth is a #BakkieArm?

    The OFM Good Morning Breakfast, weekdays 6-9am, recently entertained listeners with their weekly riddle - 'Word of the Week' - during which a novelty word is revealed to the audience, and they then have to guess what it means.

    On Monday, 30 May 2022, this word was 'bakkie-arm' that refers to a driver's right arm, which is more tanned than their left arm due to prolonged exposure to the sun.

    Over the following few days, the breakfast team asked listeners to share their bakkie arms as well as advice on how to prevent this type of sunburn.

    What on earth is a #BakkieArm?What on earth is a #BakkieArm?

    A piece of clothing pulled over the arm to block out the sun and prevent the skin from tanning, was the solution.

    Towards the end of the week, presenter Shandor Potgieter unveiled the prototype of the #BakkieArm and also had the rest of the OFM team line up for a photo shoot. All for a laugh.

    However, due to the demand for OFM’s #BakkieArm, the team started to think beyond a mere 'feel good' campaign. And, because Central South Africa is the heartland of agriculture, OFM decided to donate 100% the proceeds of the sales of each #BakkieArm sleeve to the Agri Securitas Trust Fund, a non-profit organisation geared toward improving rural security.

    A #BakkieArm sleeve can be purchased for a donation from R100 each on OFM's website by following this link: https://bit.ly/OFMBakkieArm.

    What on earth is a #BakkieArm?

    “#BakkieArm is a great example of imagination, creativity and fun, underpinned by a strong purpose to do the right thing for our audience through the Agri Securitas Trust Fund. This is how the magic of radio comes alive and demonstrates its role in society to reflect and lead,” says OFM programme manager, Tim Thabethe.

    Sales manager, Anchen Lintvelt adds that OFM’s listeners have contributed to the creation of something wonderful: “Not only will the OFM #BakkieArm protect your arm against the sun, cool it off, and make you look good, everyone will also know that you are supporting this worthy cause. To everyone driving long hours, who works in the sun and farms to produce food – OFM salutes you!”

    According to Kobus Visser, Director: Rural Safety and Provincial Affairs at Agri SA, the farming- and rural community’s safety is not only a farmers’ issue but a community and a national food security issue.

    “It is the farmers and farm workers that provide enough food daily on the table of South-Africans and contribute to national stability. By supporting OFM’s #BakkieArm initiative, the trust fund is supported and can contribute in securing our farmers and farm workers,” adds Visser.

    Follow #BakkieArm on social media for updates on this fundraising project.

    For more information, contact:

    Agri Securitas trust fund:
    Kobus Visser (082 388 0010), https://agrisecuritas.org/

    OFM:
    Tim Thabethe (051 5050 900), az.oc.mfo@mit.

    NextOptions
    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
    Read more: Tim Thabethe, Shandor Potgieter, Anchen Lintvelt

    Related

    The Real Good Travel Book now available for download
    OFM RadioThe Real Good Travel Book now available for download16 May 2022
    OFM remains best in Bloem
    OFMOFM remains best in Bloem29 Nov 2021
    Exciting new promotional initiative available on OFM
    OFM RadioExciting new promotional initiative available on OFM9 Jun 2020
    #Newsmaker: Lesley Piet, her time to rise and shine
    #Newsmaker: Lesley Piet, her time to rise and shine23 Apr 2020
    TSIBA Business School as a new home
    TSIBATSIBA Business School as a new home18 Oct 2019
    OFM alumnus returns to the station
    OFM RadioOFM alumnus returns to the station19 Jul 2019
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz