Media24 wins 2022 INMA's Best in Africa

Media24 has won Best in Africa in the Best in Show at the International News Media Association's (INMA) 2022 Global Media Awards for City Press & ABSA Money Make Over.
Source: © INMA INMA
Announced in New York, US yesterday, Media24 also took second place for Media24/Ads24: Lil-Lets Talk
in Category 14: Best Multi-Channel Client Advertising Campaign: Groups.
Netwerk 24 also won a second place for Netwerk 24: Re-platforming
in Category 18: Best Product Iteration: National Brands.
News24 won seven Honourable Mentions for :
- Out of Order — A Data Journalism Project by News24 in Category 2: Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign: National Brands.
- The Cape of Flames — It Takes Just One Spark to Ignite a Catastrophe in Category 6: Best Use of Video: National Brands
- The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice in Category 7: Best Use of Audio: National Brands.
- Behind the Business Headlines — BrandStudio.24 and Nedbank Business Banking in Category 13: Most Creative Use of Advertising Formats: National Brands.
- Step Up Your Business with Clientele Legal in Category 14: Best Multi-Channel Client Advertising Campaign: Groups.
- Media24 Local News Research in Category 16: Best Use of Data to Drive a Business Result: Groups.
- A South African First: 2021 Elections Forecaster in Category 17: Best New Digital Product: National Brands.
Netwerk24 received an honourable mention for Netwerk24 Audiobooks | Exclusive Audiobooks in Afrikaans
in Category 10: Best Initiative to Retain Subscribers: National Brands. The Miami Herald
won the Best in North America in the Best of Show as well as the coveted global Best in Show.
The other Best in Show winners are:
- Best in Asia/Pacific: Stuff for Switch On Your Superpower — Premium Stuff.
- Best in Europe: Guardian News and Media for Growing Awareness of the Original Challenger Brand: How The Guardian Celebrated 200 Years.
- Best in Latin America: Editora Globo for O Globo LGBTQIAP+.
- Best in South Asia: Jagran Prakashan for When India Went Silent.
“While creativity in communicating subscriptions and engaging readers was a recurring theme this year, how to visually communicate a tragic news story rose to the very top in the judges’ minds,” says Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.
Multiple awards
Eight companies won multiple first-place awards. Schibsted, across its brands in Norway, took home six top prizes and Stuff
from New Zealand took home three first prizes.
Six companies garnered two first places: Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd., Dagens Næringsliv, Hindustan Times
, Newsday Media Group, NZME, and Reach
.
The INMA competition evaluates news media companies across three segments: national brands, regional brands, and media groups.
The 2022 Global Media Awards competition brought in a record 854 entries from 252 news media brands in 46 countries. Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television media, and radio media. An international jury of 50 executives from 24 countries selected 332 finalists earlier this year.
During a ceremony broadcast across INMA.org, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook Live, 60 winners were unveiled across 20 categories aimed at surfacing innovation and best practices in news brands, optimising the use of media platforms, subscriptions, and advertising, data and insights, product, and newsroom.
