1 week to go until Assegai Awards Gala

There's just one week to go until South Africa's Assegai Direct & Integrated Marketing Awards take centre stage at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on 10 November 2022.

There are a limited number of tickets still available on Quicket.

Assegai Awards Gala Evening guests can not only look forward to finally finding out which marketers have won Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Leader trophies but there’s also top-rated entertainment from Earl B and Tina G while DJ Floyd La Luna will be on the decks.

MC's for the evening will be the sophisticated duo Nina Hastie and Donovan Goliath.

The Assegai Awards are not about big budgets or high production values as our industry values ROI above all else. However, on this one night, we’re all set to enjoy over-the-top entertainment with a total focus on glitz and glam.

See you all there!